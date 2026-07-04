Sandip Roy: How Trump is reinventing the American Dream

My parents had never been to America but my father had worked with Americans while building a power plant in Bandel near Kolkata. My mother would always marvel at how genial the Americans seemed compared to the reserved Brits she had known while living in London. They had boisterous parties where everyone was welcome. Once my father showed up in a dhoti and was dragged into the pool by the rest of his gleeful colleagues. The young American girl who lived down the hallway would constantly slip a note under their door inviting herself over for a meal of “dal and rice”. When they left, my mother inherited many of their possessions, hard to come by in India in those days, mixies and ovens and other kitchen gadgets. I grew up with a hard-bound cookbook left over from those days. America to me was all about the mouth-watering recipes I saw in that book—a glistening crown roast of lamb and scrumptious apricot almond tarts.