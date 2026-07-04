Sandip Roy: How Trump is reinventing the American Dream

The war in Iran had just started. I was meeting an American friend for coffee in San Francisco. There were “No Kings” posters on shop windows around us, symbols of protest against US President Donald Trump. San Francisco is a liberal bastion so that was not too surprising. Nor was it surprising that my friend was aghast about the war.
“It’s so embarrassing travelling anywhere as an American,” she said. “People are either upset with you. Or they look at you with pity.”
I agreed. Then she said, “It’s terrible. We were supposed to be the good guys.”
I remember looking at her quizzically. I am no expert in American foreign policy but even I could not but be aware of the country’s patchy record on democracy in many parts of the world. Much of the turmoil in Iran itself could be traced back to the CIA helping topple the left-liberal government of Mohammad Mosaddegh in 1953 and propping up the Shah and Savak, his dreaded secret police, as an American bastion during the Cold War. The resistance to the Shah’s autocratic ways paved the way for Ayatollah Khomeini, and the US is still grappling with that seismic shift.