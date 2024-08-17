It’s a lesson leaders are loath to learn. “My family and I are done," Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Sheikh Hasina’s son, told the BBC, sounding like a petulant scion complaining about an ungrateful populace. His mother, he said “is so disappointed that after all her hard work, for a minority to rise up against her". Now, he says a conspiracy is afoot to wipe Bangladesh’s founding father Mujibur Rahman from history. “Even the killers of 1975 (military coup) could not dare to destroy that house," he said referring to the burned house at Dhanmondi 32. But many Bangladeshis rued the destruction of Mujibur Rahman’s statues and murals. An official told The Indian Express, “(Hasina) would invoke his name at every juncture to justify her actions. So there was pent-up anger against her that made the mob do such things." What Joy forgot was that history needs engagement and renegotiation, it cannot be preserved inside a mausoleum or used as a bludgeon.