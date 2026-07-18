Sandip Roy: It takes hard work to remain true to your heart

My partner and I didn’t go to Isla’s Ridge to meet Loulou. We actually thought we were going for a weekend in Kodaikanal in early July. Only after reaching Isla’s Ridge in Palani Hills did we discover that Kodaikanal was about 2 hours away. The lovely boutique hotel with its five rooms was unlike any I’d been to, a new property but with an old heart. The dining room tables were piled with old books (just like my own desk at home). The bathroom in our room had no door, only curtains. “Madam insisted,” the manager said with a shrug. “Just practise your bathroom singing if you want privacy.” There was art everywhere, eclectic and eccentric—a white marionette from Myanmar perched on top of my armoire. “Madam’s art,” said the manager. The driveway was lined with drooping bell-shaped datura flowers, white, pink, mauve. They were poisonous but apparently Madam loved them. There were, for no discernible reason, two ponies on the property—Potluck and Blue Diamond. Both of course belonged to Madam. Even the swimming pool had its quirks. “Be careful, the gaur sometimes come to drink,” warned the manager.