Sandip Roy: It takes hard work to remain true to your heart

Isla Van Damme has had quite a life. Sorry, that is the wrong tense. Isla Van Damme is having quite a life. She was once a VIP hostess at the airport in London (“very boring”), then ran Santosh, a boutique store, selling Indian art, artefacts and fashion for decades in Belgium (“most difficult country to sell to women, they are very classical”), created a cafe on an almost deserted beach in Goa (“people loved it, but never again, I worked 12-14 hours a day, seven days a week”), built herself a beautiful beach house (“but it wasn’t actually legal so I demolished my own house”) and then found a new career designing houses and interiors (“I told one man I can’t work for you. He wanted everything to look expensive. I said it’s not my style. Also he was stingy. A stingy rich person.”)