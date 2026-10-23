Sandip Roy: Sunrise watching is an adventure sport in the age of influencers

Sunrise and sunset always carried some promise of magic, a moment of daily alchemy. That’s why all mythology has been fascinated by it. The Egyptians believed the sun god Ra would sail across the sky on a boat which descended into the darkness of the underworld every day and fought a giant serpent every night to ensure that the sun rose again the next day. The Aztecs thought ritual sacrifice at sunrise and sunset was needed to keep the sun from falling. Their sun god Tonatiuh, the fifth and final sun, was born every day at sunrise and died at sunset only to be born again. In many mythologies, Norse, Indian, Greek, the sun is a horse-drawn chariot that journeys across the sky. Now we know we are the ones who journey, not the sun. Yet we continue to say it is the sun that sets and it is the sun that rises. It comforts us to know that come what may, the sun will rise. That is how we keep renewing our faith in new beginnings.