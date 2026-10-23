Sandip Roy: Sunrise watching is an adventure sport in the age of influencers

We set the alarm for 2.30am.
We set the alarm for 2.30am.
It was a week night and our guide Toni felt that was sufficient for us to make the sunrise at Mount Bromo. On a weekend we would need to leave the hotel at 2am or even earlier, he said.
It was a week night and our guide Toni felt that was sufficient for us to make the sunrise at Mount Bromo. On a weekend we would need to leave the hotel at 2am or even earlier, he said.
Bromo is one of the active volcanos in Indonesia. And sunrise on Bromo and nearby Semeru has long been on travel blogger bucket lists worldwide. My partner had booked us into cabins in Bromo so we didn’t need to go too far. But Toni insisted we needed to get up at 2.30am to make it to the sunrise viewing point in good time.
As we rolled out of the hotel in inky darkness, I understood why. Stars glittered above us but below us it looked like Orion’s belt was snaking through the Sea of Sand. “All 4x4s going to see the sunrise,” Toni laughed. “But this is not high season. Last week was worse.”
The 4x4s zigzagged through the sand each trying to nose ahead of the other till eventually we all came to a dead stop on the mountain. It was barely 3.30am and little shops were open selling tea, coffee and instant noodles. Vendors crowded the cars offering parkas and fleece-lined jackets for rent. The wind chill up on the mountain could get quite intense. We rented a pair of used jackets, the lining a bit torn, the zippers not working properly, but they were protection of sorts.
Dressed like polar bears, we stumbled up the mountain side in darkness, the biting wind making our eyes sting, hoping that after all this effort, the weather would be clear. As the sky lightened and the east turned pink, I could see puffs of smoke coming out of Semeru. It had already erupted at least ten times a couple of days earlier, sending volcanic ash up to 900 metres above. I hoped it would not come in the way of our picture-perfect sunrise.
The human fascination with sunrises is intriguing. At home I do not care about sunrises at all. But on vacation, there is always a sunrise on the itinerary. Vacation as a word has its roots in the Latin vacare or to be unoccupied. But try as we might, we seem unable to sleep in.
There is always a sunrise to catch. When I went for a holiday in Tamil Nadu, I woke up to rush to the beach to see the sun rise over the Bay of Bengal. In Laos I watched Buddhist monks walk down the street at sunrise chanting as they accepted alms. In Sikkim, I felt like I had won the sunrise jackpot when I realised my hotel had a view of the Kangchenjunga from the bed itself.
In Kolkata, I was raised on the legend of two almost mythical stories—a tiger sighting in the Sundarbans and a sunrise on the Kangchenjunga viewed from Tiger Hill in Darjeeling. Everyone I knew in Kolkata had a childhood memory of being stuck in a traffic jam en route to Tiger Hill, swaddled in sweater, scarf and monkey cap, hoping the weather gods would favour them so they could return with a Kangchenjunga sunrise story.
To be fair, sunrise watching is probably such an adventure sport precisely because it can be so unpredictable. I remember clearly being woken up and rolled out of bed at the rather spartan Gandhi Dharmsala in Kausani, Uttarakhand, to watch the sunrise. I was just a boy and grumpy as I sat in the cold, wrapped in my mother’s shawl. But when the first Himalayan peak turned a golden pink, I was in awe. My father filmed the sunrise. For years back home in Kolkata I would watch that home movie and feel myself transported each time.
Sunrise and sunset always carried some promise of magic, a moment of daily alchemy. That’s why all mythology has been fascinated by it. The Egyptians believed the sun god Ra would sail across the sky on a boat which descended into the darkness of the underworld every day and fought a giant serpent every night to ensure that the sun rose again the next day. The Aztecs thought ritual sacrifice at sunrise and sunset was needed to keep the sun from falling. Their sun god Tonatiuh, the fifth and final sun, was born every day at sunrise and died at sunset only to be born again. In many mythologies, Norse, Indian, Greek, the sun is a horse-drawn chariot that journeys across the sky. Now we know we are the ones who journey, not the sun. Yet we continue to say it is the sun that sets and it is the sun that rises. It comforts us to know that come what may, the sun will rise. That is how we keep renewing our faith in new beginnings.
Research suggests watching sunrises (and sunsets) come with health benefits because it helps regulate our circadian rhythms and calms our nervous systems. But in these days of social media, one suspects the pressure to have the perfect Instagram-worthy sunrise might put actually more stress on the nervous system. Travel sites like Lonely Planet and Momondo offer ready-made bucket lists of the 10 best sunrises around the world. I have only seen a couple of them like the one at Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia. I remember sitting in our tuktuk in the dark, the massive spires of the temple before us.
To be honest, the sunrise, when it happened, was rather underwhelming, the domes of the temples silhouetted against a pinkish sky. It felt a bit anti-climactic after a Himalayan sunrise. (The temples in the soft morning light, after the actual sunrise, felt more magical instead). Quartz in 2025 listed the cities with most instagrammed sunrises around the world—New York led the list with 685,000 sunrise hashtags followed by Dubai with 254,000. San Francisco, a city I lived in for many years, came in at No.7 with 33,000 tags. I have seen a San Francisco sunrise but only thanks to jet lag, never by design.
Now thanks to Instagram influencers, we can all become sunrise chasers crisscrossing the map looking for the most reel-worthy sunrise. But more and more our real objective is to create a sense of FOMO in our followers rather than experiencing the magic for ourselves. Sunrise, unlike sunset, happens when much of the world is asleep. It’s a moment of beauty but also of strange aloneness. Sunset feels more communal somehow conjuring up images of people drinking sundowners at the beach. But as I realised afresh at Bromo, the bucket-list sunrise is anything but lonely anymore.
I remember a couple of years ago being gobsmacked at Sarangkot in Nepal when reel-makers went through changes of outfit for their sunrise reels and yoga influencers rolled out their mats and struck precarious poses against the snowcapped peaks. In Bromo, as the sky lightened, people lunged for every free corner and spread out their arms in Titanic poses. Our guide gestured to us to stand near a tree. A practised hand, he knew how to take a picture so that it would seem it was just us, the tree and Mount Semeru with puffs of volcanic smoke hanging above it. In reality there were hundreds of people around us all striking poses.
On the way down we were stuck in a massive traffic jam. Unsurprisingly, I whiled away my time editing my pictures so that it would seem as if I had enjoyed my own private sunrise.
Cult Friction is a fortnightly column on issues we keep rubbing up against.
Sandip Roy (@sandipr) is a writer, journalist and radio host.