As a result I grew up both fascinated by art and intimidated by it. As a boy I would be taken to the Indian Museum and would sit in the sculpture gallery with my sketch pad reverentially trying to reproduce the centuries-old stone figures on paper. So it feels astonishing that now that same Indian Museum has a show called Dialogues Across Time, where contemporary art rubs shoulders with the ancient artefacts. The statues of the Yaksha and Yakshi and the wish-fulfilling tree that have greeted visitors at the entrance for as long as I can remember have now been joined by Subodh Gupta’s red cow. Dayanita Singh’s black and white photographs of a young Zakir Hussain lead up to a statue of a young Queen Victoria. A huge head of a crow looms in the insect gallery. Women in black chadors recreate the Last Supper. Whether it’s a dialogue or a face-off between ancient and contemporary is up to the viewer to judge. But it’s wonderful to see the blurring of the lines between art and artefact, not irreverent exactly but not petrified in reverence either. It’s as if the museum is trying to live up to its Bengali word jadughar, the home of magic.