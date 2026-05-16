Sandip Roy: A century of wonders with David Attenborough

Slowly just like the flocks of flamingos returning to the wetlands, animal reels started creeping into my social media as well. It was the opposite of doomscrolling as I watched bears relaxing in some clueless homeowner’s backyard hot tub or teared up when a blind baboon died in South Africa. I followed unlikely friendships between a cat, a dog and a Canadian goose and learned about the Myanmar snub-nosed monkey which sneezes when it rains. Some of the reels now are probably AI but at least I wasn’t going down the toxic wormhole of terrible things being said by world leaders. Nor was I enviously looking at ripped people enjoying fabulous vacations in gorgeous resorts I could never afford. I was just looking at quokkas, the “world’s happiest animal.” I don’t know if it really is happy. But it works.