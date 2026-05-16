Sandip Roy: A century of wonders with David Attenborough

When a British citizen turns 100, they get a message from the monarch. It’s a tradition dating back to 1917 when King George V started sending telegrams to congratulate citizens on landmark birthdays.
But Sir David Attenborough is no ordinary citizen. And he didn’t get just a letter or a telegram.
In a video produced by the BBC’s Natural History Unit, a relay race of animal couriers helped deliver the 100th birthday message from King Charles in Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Attenborough at Royal Albert Hall in London.
A border collie handed the letter to an eagle who dropped it on a hedgehog who carried it wedged between its spines till a red squirrel picked it up. A flock of geese, an otter, a swan, a duck, a fox and a deer all played their mail-carrier roles until a barn owl finally delivered it through the letterbox of Attenborough’s home.