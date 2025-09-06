Sandip Roy: How the postman knit our world together

She had painstakingly gathered 20 cards and notes from her mother’s old friends for her birthday—her first grade best friend from 1946, her fencing club partner from 1959, her friend who went on a study trip with her to Tunisia in 1965 all the way up to her current physiotherapist and dental hygienists.

She mailed the package from Berlin to her mother’s home in upstate New York as a birthday surprise.

Milena got a birthday shock instead. Every day she checked in on the parcel, trying to track its progress. By the time the package finally reached, the birthday was over. It had taken 21 days and given Milena a migraine.

“From now onwards, I will use personal couriers only," she told me. As in friends and acquaintances carrying packages as a favour.

She might have no other choice. Declining mail is affecting post offices all over the world. US President Donald Trump’s tariffs have made it worse. Goods valued under $800 that previously entered the US without needing customs clearance now need to be vetted and can be subject to whatever tariff rate the Trump administration has slapped on that country. Many countries are pausing certain kinds of mail to America. India, for example, has suspended booking all categories of mail, including letters and parcels, valued up to $100.

The age of e-mail wreaked havoc on snail mail. But no one imagined it would lead to no mail. In fact, at this rate, my friend Milena might soon no longer be able to go postal. No one will quite know what it even means.

(Its origins lie in incidents in the 1980s and 1990s when disgruntled US postal workers ran amok, because of stress. The most infamous was in 1986 when a postman in Oklahoma killed 14 employees and wounded six before killing himself at the local post office.)

The slow demise of the postal system is not unique to America. India is phasing out registered post services, folding it in as a value add to Speed Post. Post offices are being reimagined in the digital economy where they can become Aadhaar-enrolment-cum-updation centres. In the Union Budget 2025-26, the finance minister said India Post would transform itself into a public logistics organisation by revamping over 150,000 rural post offices. Meanwhile the red pillar post boxes are turning into backdrops for nostalgic Instagram reels.

No one wants to return to a pre-email and pre-WhatsApp world. I remember as a student in America rushing down every day to check if a letter had arrived from home, always anxious to see if Mahatma Gandhi’s bespectacled face was peeking out from amidst the usual departmental store catalogues, supermarket fliers addressed to “Current Resident" and bills. A letter from India could take three weeks to reach me. Once I got a letter from a friend that reached me weeks after his sudden death in Delhi. It felt surreal to read the chatty gossipy letter in his loopy scrawl knowing that the person was gone.

The news the postman brought was often old and stale but getting a letter from home was truly a red-letter day for us homesick foreign immigrants. The post office might be reimagined as a “public logistics organisation" but it will require a cultural shift on our parts as well. Email aayi hain will just not resonate in the same way as chitthi aayi hai does in Pankaj Udhas’ voice. Even my own novel Don’t Let Him Know relied on the post office. Sitting in a small university town in the US, a homesick Romola rushes to open a letter from India without checking whether it’s actually for her. It was actually meant for her husband. And she stumbles upon a secret she was never meant to know. It would have never worked with email. She would have never received that email in her mailbox at all. The story was fiction but when I wrote the scene of Romola running down to the mailbox, her excitement at getting her first letter from India, I was really writing about myself. Those were my rituals.

The postman knit worlds together in ways we didn’t fully realise. But he was more than just a conduit for news. He was a witness to life’s highs and lows, bringing news of love, jobs and death. Perhaps that’s why a profession as humble as a postman or as unglamorous as a postmaster, shows up so often in popular culture. He is a messenger but he also carries a message. Along with the weight of the world on his shoulders.

In Sukanta Bhattacharya’s famous Bengali poem Runner, the poet says the mail runner dashes through the night determined to reach his bag of news to the destination before day breaks, but no one cares about his news. Salil Chowdhury, who put that poem to music, said in an interview, “The runner carries sacks of letters, maybe money. But he himself is penniless and nobody ever writes to him."

In Rabindranath Tagore’s Postmaster, he poignantly explores the issues of loneliness and connection through a postmaster and the orphaned young girl assigned to take care of him in his rural posting. A man from the city, bored with rural Bengal, he starts teaching her to read and write to while away the time. When he leaves abruptly, he breaks her heart. To him it was just a posting in the boondocks. To her, the postmaster was a lifeline. He opened up new worlds.

The postman was always meant to be the person we could rely on, the one who always delivered. Hence the famous James M. Cain story The Postman Always Rings Twice. A noir story about murder and adultery, it had no postmen in it. But the title just meant that even if you dodge fate or justice once, it will eventually catch up, if not on the first ring, then on the second. As the song went Daakiya daak laya (the postman brings the post), and he did it day in day out without fail.

But the real romance is always about the letter that did not arrive, the letter that never got delivered. In Hindi film Palkon ki Chhaon Mein, Mohini keeps waiting for a letter that never comes. The postman Ravi falls in love with her but she is upset with him because he never has mail for her. In the film Finding Fanny, an old postman in Goa realises the love of his life Fanny, never actually got the love letter he wrote her almost 50 years earlier and sets out to find her. In real life, actor Steve Carell found undelivered mail underneath the seat of his car, left over from his stint as a rural mail carrier before he found fame as an actor. Carell sent it to the addressee, hoping better late than never.

Recently I got to tour Kolkata at night where some heritage buildings are being lit up by a citizens’ group The Kolkata Restorers, bringing them to glowing life at night. One of them is the former Dead Letter Office. An old brick red colonial building with a bell tower, dating back to 1876, it was basically the morgue where letters that could not be delivered or returned to sender ended up. The tour leader said they would even open the letters to see if they could find clues. If nothing worked, but its contents were of some value, they were auctioned off and the letters were burned or shredded.

It was later christened Returned Letter Office in 1959 probably because it sounded less morbid.

But given the state of the postal service around the world, perhaps a return to Dead Letter Office might be more appropriate. Now we are in need of a place where our poor letters can go to rest in peace.

