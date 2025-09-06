Sandip Roy: How the postman knit our world together

The news the postman brought was often old and stale but getting a letter from home was truly a red-letter day for us homesick foreign immigrants. The post office might be reimagined as a “public logistics organisation" but it will require a cultural shift on our parts as well. Email aayi hain will just not resonate in the same way as chitthi aayi hai does in Pankaj Udhas’ voice. Even my own novel Don’t Let Him Know relied on the post office. Sitting in a small university town in the US, a homesick Romola rushes to open a letter from India without checking whether it’s actually for her. It was actually meant for her husband. And she stumbles upon a secret she was never meant to know. It would have never worked with email. She would have never received that email in her mailbox at all. The story was fiction but when I wrote the scene of Romola running down to the mailbox, her excitement at getting her first letter from India, I was really writing about myself. Those were my rituals.