How social media posts overshadowed the Pahalgam tragedy

The problem is we are now trained to think that social media’s main objective is to make others feel envious of our lives. We share pictures of exquisite home-cooked dinners so that friends and strangers can salivate over meals to which we did not invite them. We post pictures of ourselves laughing and drinking and having a gala time with our friends, knowing our bored followers, sitting at home, are scrolling through our feed. We subtly let people know how we have been invited to the opening of the city’s hottest new cocktail bar. When we go on vacation, we put up pictures of ourselves drinking coffee in the morning looking at the snow-capped mountain range outside the window. When I saw a tiger in a national park I couldn’t wait to come back to the lodge (and Wi-Fi) and post it so my friends could have tiger-envy. And of course, we always take a selfie while flying business class. Social media has basically become a smug machine to induce FOMO.