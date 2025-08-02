A language can be enjoyed even without understanding it

This linguistic diversity should fill us with pride; instead it often scares us. Some politicians think India would be more united as a country if everyone could rally around one official language like Hindi. States that don’t speak Hindi resent any whiff of imposition of Hindi on them whether as first, second or third language, fearing it’s really Hindi by the backdoor. Language has become a means to rouse passions and mobilise voters. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hopes to do that, kicking off her 2026 election campaign earlier this week in Rabindranath Tagore’s Bolpur, claiming that Bengali-speakers are facing discrimination in other parts of India. WhatsApp forwards are popping up, offering quick linguistic tests to tell Bangladeshis from Bengalis from this side of the border. Who calls water pani and who says jol? Who calls salt lobon and who calls it noon? Oddly as some linguists point out in the middle of these charged debates both pani and jol share Sanskrit roots. But the meanings of words, their antiquity, their etymology can all be used to divide people into “them" and “us".