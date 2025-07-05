Like most great love stories, the mango is all about pining

When I moved back to India from California, as summer approached, friends and family wondered how I would weather my first full-fledged Kolkata summer in years. “But at least I will have mangoes," I would reply. And I did. By then the Alphonso was already readily and legally available in the US, especially in South Asian grocery stores but it still didn’t compare to the mango bonanza India had to offer, the many varieties that marked the progress of an Indian summer like some golden metronome. At my home in Kolkata, the Gulab Khas with its red blush was the harbinger of summer, followed by the silky smooth Himsagar and then the meaty Langda. I ate them all with relish and posted pictures on social media to gloat to my NRI friends.