Lounge
Good movies are meant to be seen on the big screen
Sandip Roy 6 min read 02 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryA story needs time. In a darkened theatre we give ourselves that time—and little details that pass unnoticed on our television screens are magnified
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
I was running late and the film had started. I entered the hall and unable to locate my friends in the dark, sat down in the first seat I could find. I tried to message them but the woman behind me hissed, “Please turn off your phone. The glare is affecting my eyes."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less