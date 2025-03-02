Good movies are meant to be seen on the big screen

At the French Film Festival in Kolkata where Manthan was screened as part of a section on Indian films that went to Cannes, people lined up before every film for the first-come, first-served entry. They carried printouts of the schedule where they had circled the movies they wanted to see. They talked to strangers about the ones they had seen, solicited suggestions about what they should see. Someone was queuing for The Shameless (2024) because she wanted to see it on screen, not on her laptop and she didn’t know whether a lesbian love story set in a brothel would ever get a decent theatrical release in India. Someone else remembered a long-ago film festival where Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai played at 6. Is it hard at 6pm to get to the Nandan movie theatre from office, someone asked. It was at 6am, he replied. It’s fleeting, but for a few hours we are joined together by common purpose, without the mediation of social media.