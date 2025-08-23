Sandip Roy: The unpretentious love of my indie dog

Get a street dog, they told us. They are hardy with great immunity unlike those pampered foreign breeds. Our indie Chutney eats grain-free lamb and apple meals, gluten-free high-calcium smoke-dried yak milk puffs and hypo-allergenic duck and quinoa to deal with his skin allergies.

Get a street dog, they told us. They are fiercely territorial and excellent guard dogs. Chutney is a fiercely territorial scaredy cat. He barks at every courier and delivery person on a bike but from the safety of his divan.

Get a street dog, they told us. They are natural learners. They are so intelligent, Indian police academies are now starting to use them. Chutney has never learned anything beyond “sit"; he expects to get a treat if he sits at attention. He did learn to shake hands but has somehow managed to forget it.

To be fair, Chutney was never meant to be a house pet.

He was born on our street in Kolkata over seven years ago, one of a litter of four. Like most street dogs, his mother was raising her pups on the rubble. But street dogs do not have an easy life even in a neighbourhood where they get fed daily. A car killed two of the puppies in one go. Then a motorbike killed the third. At that point the mother deposited the last of her Mohicans in our garden.

“No dogs inside the house," my mother said firmly. “Ja, ja, shoo," she would tell him when he tried to sneak in. We should have named him Jaja. But my sister named him Chutney—the names of the dogs on our street in Kolkata come out of a Bengali kitchen—Chutney, Posto, Luchi.

Chutney became a semi-pet. He would sleep under our car in the driveway. When we went out into the garden, he wiggled up to us, his oversized tail wagging wildly and nipped at our arms and legs. The dog had no pedigree but he had persistence. Soon he had his own water bowl. My sister made him Cerelac for lunch. He got a little dog bed in the veranda to escape the rains. It was meant to be a very temporary arrangement, just to keep him safe till he could fend for himself.

Then one day Pepsi, another of the neighbourhood dogs, attacked Chutney, and left him with a bleeding gash on his head. We tended to his wounds while he whimpered and his anxious mother fluttered around us, just like the helpless saintly mothers in my mother’s Bengali soap operas.

In a plot twist, straight out of the same soap operas, we discovered Pepsi was Chutney’s own grandmother. She had a puppy of her own, the same age as Chutney, and she was leaving no bone unturned to get rid of the competition. Chutney needed to be saved from his own grandma. He moved into our house. That was 2018.

Now a 25 kilo-plus lanky beast, he sleeps outstretched on my sister’s bed while she sleeps in uncomfortable contorted positions. On hot nights he looks enquiringly at the air-conditioner. His meal plan is the most deluxe in the house. When the vet banned toast because of his allergies, my mother who once shooed him away, lamented, “But that was the one thing I gave him every morning. It was our bond."

When the country erupted in protests over the recent Supreme Court order (which was later modified) on the street dogs of Delhi, one heard every possible argument on both sides of the issue. Mahatma Gandhi was invoked in defence of animals. Others have pointed out Adolf Hitler was an animal lover. When comedian and dog lover Radhika Vaz took NDTV to task for only showing the most gruesome attack videos of a minuscule minority of dogs, the anchor retorted that you could not tell which dog might attack and which would not just by looking at them. Vaz wondered whether by that logic you should lock up all men in a building, if one was found guilty of domestic violence. After all no one could tell by looking at a random man whether he was an abuser either. The arguments have since grown vociferous with each side accusing the other of lack of empathy.

But the larger issue is always this: We increasingly live in a world where instead of figuring out how we can coexist, we want to sweep whatever we find inconvenient, whether it’s human, animal or inanimate object, out of sight. This could be dogs in our cities. It could be Palestinians in Gaza. Or a slum in the path of development. Not in my backyard. That impatience and intolerance have made this dogfight increasingly vicious. Both sides brandish statistics and videos like weapons.

Regrettably, Chutney is not a poster dog for this man vs dog tussle. His return on investment is admittedly low.

Like good Bengali parents we continually show Chutney what other indies are doing on Instagram. Walt, a dog rescued from the streets of Bengaluru, sings along to Kishore Kumar songs with his human. Walt has 27,800 followers but follows only 20 accounts himself. Butter has walked 15,200km across India with his human Yati Gaur, including the char dhams and 12 jyotirlingas. They are the subject of countless media stories. Sonu Raj, the son of masons, and his injured street puppy Charlie have an inspirational story of cycling across 15 states on a second-hand bicycle. Indie dogs have walked the ramp with fashion designer Prasad Bidapa. Well-known portrait photographer Rohit Chawla has done a series of portraits of the indie dogs of Goa.

Chutney is unmoved by these over-achievers. He doesn’t do anything, my nephew complains as he struggles to fill his Instagram feed, which consists mostly of Chutney sitting in various places—the terrace, the garden, the bed, the car.

We keep trying. Recently an Instagram dog trend went viral. The humans clasped hands in front of the dog. Some dogs put their paw on the clasped hands, some jumped over them, some bit the hands that fed them. Chutney just looked away, completely disinterested.

When my nephew, his favourite human, returned to Kolkata after months in Mumbai, we were excited. We’d all seen the heartwarming viral videos of the soldier coming home to his excited dog after months on the frontlines. Chutney didn’t recognise my nephew, he barked and ran away before wagging his tail. The video was a dud. “Are you a dog at all?" we sometimes say in despair.

Now I realise Chutney, the un-dog dog, is savvier than all of us. He has figured out he does not need to be a performing seal for his room and board like the dogs in all those viral videos, the ones turning on taps and washing their own paws, doing crazy acrobatics and mugging for the camera every time someone says “Cheese". He has us eating out of his paws even though we are the ones feeding him.

A year ago I was hospitalised suddenly. Chutney watched me being taken away in an ambulance. A week later when I returned home, he squeaked and whimpered and bowed in front of me as if unable to believe I was home. Later that evening, as I sat in my room, he trotted in, climbed on the bed and curled up near me, though he made no attempt to lick or cuddle aka did nothing Instagram-worthy. After a while I noticed he was sleeping contentedly, sprawled out, gently snoring. It was as if he was the one who had gone through a great medical ordeal and could finally sleep in peace.

Later, I understood this too could be a way to show love, caring and coexistence, all of which are under attack today. In a world where we must constantly demonstrate our love and loyalty whether to the state, the netas or to significant others, he was living proof that sometimes love is just sleeping peacefully around the people who matter to you. Without fuss, without licking, without even an extra tail wag.

Just a gentle snore to let us know that bhaiyya, aal izz well.

