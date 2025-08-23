Sandip Roy: The unpretentious love of my indie dog

When the country erupted in protests over the recent Supreme Court order (which was later modified) on the street dogs of Delhi, one heard every possible argument on both sides of the issue. Mahatma Gandhi was invoked in defence of animals. Others have pointed out Adolf Hitler was an animal lover. When comedian and dog lover Radhika Vaz took NDTV to task for only showing the most gruesome attack videos of a minuscule minority of dogs, the anchor retorted that you could not tell which dog might attack and which would not just by looking at them. Vaz wondered whether by that logic you should lock up all men in a building, if one was found guilty of domestic violence. After all no one could tell by looking at a random man whether he was an abuser either. The arguments have since grown vociferous with each side accusing the other of lack of empathy.