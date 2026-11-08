Sandip Roy: Putting light ahead of sound and show this Diwali

Kali patakas. Chocolate bombs. Dodomas. And the double-dodomas—twice the bang for the buck. All of them would make my heart thud. The neighbourhood boys would try to outdo each other in their derring do, sometimes holding a string of crackers by hand and letting go at the last minute, sometimes exploding them under an upturned metal bucket which would fly into the air as a chocolate bomb exploded inside it. I would wince but never say anything, afraid that I would be exposed as the skinny wimp with glasses, the one who loved pretty fireworks that ended in showers of light, but not the macho bombs, the kind that put hair on your chest.