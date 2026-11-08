Sandip Roy: Putting light ahead of sound and show this Diwali

Sacrilegious as it might sound, I learned to truly enjoy Diwali only when I moved to the United States.
In Kolkata where I grew up, it was more about Kali Puja anyway. But whether it was Kali Puja or Diwali, everyone burst firecrackers, the louder the better. Now we talk about firecrackers and AQI, firecrackers and asthma, firecrackers and pet dogs, but for me firecrackers were a test of masculinity and each year I was found wanting.
Kali patakas. Chocolate bombs. Dodomas. And the double-dodomas—twice the bang for the buck. All of them would make my heart thud. The neighbourhood boys would try to outdo each other in their derring do, sometimes holding a string of crackers by hand and letting go at the last minute, sometimes exploding them under an upturned metal bucket which would fly into the air as a chocolate bomb exploded inside it. I would wince but never say anything, afraid that I would be exposed as the skinny wimp with glasses, the one who loved pretty fireworks that ended in showers of light, but not the macho bombs, the kind that put hair on your chest.
Years later, a colleague told me that as a boy he too would jump out of his skin every time a cracker burst near him. He would always scan the street before stepping out during Diwali in case someone was lighting a firecracker somewhere. The boys in the neighbourhood would tease him, shouting “cracker” as he went to the market.
In Kolkata, Kali Puja was of course the bigger deal. I quite liked Kali with her tongue drenched in blood, her garland of severed heads and the little jackal by her side drinking the dripping blood. The goddess of destruction I could handle. But Diwali firecrackers were another thing altogether.
In America, it was different. There we had messages from the White House and Diwali potlucks at some friend’s house. We would stand in the backyard sipping a glass of cold, crisp California Sauvignon Blanc, eating fresh pakoras catered by a local desi home-cook entrepreneur. Someone would light a few sparklers saved from the July 4 fireworks while everyone, dressed in embroidered kurtas and silk salwar suits, made chit chat.
The house would be decorated with little tea lights filling in for diyas and strings of fairy lights. It looked lovely but someone would inevitably say, “I miss Diwali in India.” “Next year I want to take my kids back to India so they can see a real Diwali,” someone else would reply. I would smile, nod and sip my wine, perfectly at home in a California Diwali.
At first I would try to explain to all my earnest, culturally correct American friends that where I grew up it was more about Kali Puja than Diwali. But Kali, naked and dripping blood, did not translate that well across the cultural divide. Americans either found her pagan and shocking or turned her into some kind of feminist New Age warrior queen. Both were discomfiting. It was easier to just accept the “Happy Diwali” greetings.
When I came back to India, I found Diwali had gotten bigger and noisier. Every Diwali the government in power or the court would propose fireworks rules. Few would pay heed. Someone I know posted that his dog loved fireworks and everyone just needed to train their dogs to do the same. As I watched our dog shiver and try to hide each Diwali, I felt my annual test of masculinity had reached our poor dog as well.
I wondered if my friends who were nostalgic for a “real Diwali back home” would recognize this glitzier, gaudier avatar. Diwali trays of nuts and sweets felt old school. The firecracker boxes have Harry Potter pictures on them.
Siddharth Gupta, scion of the Gupta Brothers sweetshop in Kolkata, once told me everybody had become “brandomaniacs and keep wanting something new.” No one was satisfied with just badam barfi and motichoor laddoos anymore. He was right. The display cases had Kaju Smileys, Badam Baked Cassata and Kaju Rockets. But then who was I to pass judgment? When I got a box of Bombay Sweetshop Diwali goodies I ate the Tom Yum makhana, the Madras curry leaf chikki and the coffee hazelnut peda with gusto.
But I still wondered if amidst this shiny, hyper-consumer, cosmopolitan Diwali I would miss the quieter charms of my California backyard Diwali.
Then as I walked down the market on our street in Kolkata, I noticed the woman I bought greens from was selling a pile of mixed greens the day before Kali Puja. A mix of 14 kinds of greens like hincha, ghetu and mustard to represent the 14 generations of ancestors whose spirits are said to return to this world at this time. Who knows if the piles had the right 14. But I took it as an article of faith as I cooked the greens at home on the night of Bhoot Chaturdashi. And I went to the market to buy little clay lamps that look unchanged from every Diwali I’ve known.
I don’t think I will ever develop the nerves for the dodoma bomb blast, but as long as there are mixed greens on the plate, little clay lamps on a moonless night, a shower of fire in the sky above and some coffee hazelnut peda, that’s homecoming Diwali enough for me.