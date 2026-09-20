Sandip Roy: Why what we eat has become a weapon of cultural conflict

The countries at the BRICS summit in New Delhi last week managed to find common ground and adopt a New Delhi declaration that called for “maximum restraint” in war.
But the BRICS story that really made news on social media was about the menu served at the banquet. It was an innovative menu that included khandvi mille-feuille and mushroom kebab galoutis but the all-vegetarian fare sparked its own food fight.
The menu’s defenders argued that it was entirely appropriate for a vegetarian host like the Prime Minister to serve an all-vegetarian feast at his banquet. Would a non-vegetarian expect to be served mutton biryani and chicken kebabs when they visited a vegetarian friend’s home for dinner? The other side argued the delegates at BRICS were not visiting the Prime Minister’s home as his personal guests. They were visiting India and the menu should have showcased the best of Indian food, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Manmohan Singh was a vegetarian by choice but when he hosted the BRICS dinner in 2006, the menu included tandoori salmon with mango chutney and a lamb curry.
What is worth remembering is what Singh had said about his vegetarianism in an interview with NDTV: “I am not imposing a moral code of vegetarianism vs non-vegetarianism.” In fact in 2011, he said he had broken his own vegetarianism during a visit to Bangladesh because he was so tempted to try its famous hilsa.
Food policing
The word “imposing” is the key word here. Much too often, food which should be about sustenance and pleasure, becomes more about policing and imposition. People seem more worked up about what is on other people’s plates than their own.
Thus Bageshwar Baba aka Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri cooked up a real storm during his recent visit to Bengal when he exhorted Bengalis to avoid ganda (dirty) non-vegetarian food during the Durga Puja festival. “This Navratri the Hindus from Kolkata should wake up and boycott such people. Those who consume non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja are pakhandi (frauds),” he said.
It created such a row that BJP leaders who had rolled out the red carpet for Shastri had to hurriedly resort to damage control. The chief minister was seen eating fish as part of the prasad at the Kalighat temple, basically the political equivalent of eating humble pie. “Any physician or monk has the right to call for vegetarian food,” said the state’s BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya. “But no one from outside can decide what someone in Bengal should eat or not eat.” Swami Vivekananda’s vigorous non-vegetarianism was invoked. Fighting words, but uttered long after Shastri had left the state after being feted by the party leaders. A local Congress leader even lodged a police complaint against the Baba for “hurting the sentiments” of the people of Bengal with his “unruly comments”.