Sandip Roy: Why what we eat has become a weapon of cultural conflict

One of the first signs of poriborton or change in Bengal after the BJP came to power this year was beef suddenly disappearing from the menus of restaurants and clubs. It was not that it was ever that commonly available across the board, but its disappearance made news. It was not an outright ban but supply chains dried up and some restauranteurs thought discretion would be the better part of valour. Earlier this year, an influencer who went to an old watering hole in Kolkata and created an enormous fuss because he said the waiter had brought him a beef steak instead of the mutton steak he had ordered, faced enormous backlash as people accused him of trying to turn what appeared to be a genuine mistake into a communal incident. Some people wondered why he had even gone to a restaurant famous for its beef steaks, a restaurant as old as independent India itself. The influencer deleted his post and conceded he might have over-reacted. But one wonders if this story would have played out differently in the new Bengal today.