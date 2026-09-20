Sandip Roy: Why what we eat has become a weapon of cultural conflict

The countries at the BRICS summit in New Delhi last week managed to find common ground and adopt a New Delhi declaration that called for “maximum restraint” in war.
The countries at the BRICS summit in New Delhi last week managed to find common ground and adopt a New Delhi declaration that called for “maximum restraint” in war.
But the BRICS story that really made news on social media was about the menu served at the banquet. It was an innovative menu that included khandvi mille-feuille and mushroom kebab galoutis but the all-vegetarian fare sparked its own food fight.
But the BRICS story that really made news on social media was about the menu served at the banquet. It was an innovative menu that included khandvi mille-feuille and mushroom kebab galoutis but the all-vegetarian fare sparked its own food fight.
The menu’s defenders argued that it was entirely appropriate for a vegetarian host like the Prime Minister to serve an all-vegetarian feast at his banquet. Would a non-vegetarian expect to be served mutton biryani and chicken kebabs when they visited a vegetarian friend’s home for dinner? The other side argued the delegates at BRICS were not visiting the Prime Minister’s home as his personal guests. They were visiting India and the menu should have showcased the best of Indian food, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Manmohan Singh was a vegetarian by choice but when he hosted the BRICS dinner in 2006, the menu included tandoori salmon with mango chutney and a lamb curry.
What is worth remembering is what Singh had said about his vegetarianism in an interview with NDTV: “I am not imposing a moral code of vegetarianism vs non-vegetarianism.” In fact in 2011, he said he had broken his own vegetarianism during a visit to Bangladesh because he was so tempted to try its famous hilsa.
Food policing
The word “imposing” is the key word here. Much too often, food which should be about sustenance and pleasure, becomes more about policing and imposition. People seem more worked up about what is on other people’s plates than their own.
Thus Bageshwar Baba aka Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri cooked up a real storm during his recent visit to Bengal when he exhorted Bengalis to avoid ganda (dirty) non-vegetarian food during the Durga Puja festival. “This Navratri the Hindus from Kolkata should wake up and boycott such people. Those who consume non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja are pakhandi (frauds),” he said.
It created such a row that BJP leaders who had rolled out the red carpet for Shastri had to hurriedly resort to damage control. The chief minister was seen eating fish as part of the prasad at the Kalighat temple, basically the political equivalent of eating humble pie. “Any physician or monk has the right to call for vegetarian food,” said the state’s BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya. “But no one from outside can decide what someone in Bengal should eat or not eat.” Swami Vivekananda’s vigorous non-vegetarianism was invoked. Fighting words, but uttered long after Shastri had left the state after being feted by the party leaders. A local Congress leader even lodged a police complaint against the Baba for “hurting the sentiments” of the people of Bengal with his “unruly comments”.
This egg-roll during Durga Puja is an old bugbear. In 2017 the popular BongEats YouTube channel, which showcases Bengali food, recreated Kolkata’s iconic egg-roll right before Durga Puja. Within a week, the video crossed 100,000 views, Saptarshi Chakraborty, the channel’s co-founder, wrote in Scroll.in. Comments were full of Durga Puja nostalgia for Puja shopping, pandal hopping and egg-roll eating. Then the troll brigade began equating the state’s economic woes to its citizens’ lack of self-control during Durga Puja as they gorged on non-vegetarian food.
Chakraborty argued that though the word puja might conjure up visions of “piety, havan, mantras, fasting, abstinence, the works”, Durga Puja in Bengal was also a carnival, with Bengal’s favourite daughter coming home for the holidays with her children. The mamar bari, or the maternal home, is a place where children are spoilt, textbooks are put away, and cousins devour egg-rolls from some little shop down the street. But in all my years in Kolkata, I have never seen people walking into a puja pandal munching on an egg-roll as some of those fuming about egg-rolls during Durga Puja have been suggesting. People didn’t have to be told not to do that. It was a basic sign of respect.
Gastro politics
Furore over food and religion is not that surprising in a country where the first war of Independence in 1857 came about because of suspicions of pig and beef tallow being used to grease the cartridges used by soldiers. That was a case of the East India Company being blind to the religious sensitivities of the people they were ruling over. They did not realise how passions could run high over what they thought was just grease. What’s changed now is food is used to inflame passions as a way to exert power. A food fight becomes also a way for one group to show another its place in the scheme of things. As anthropologist Arjun Appadurai argued in his famous 1981 essay Gastro-politics in Hindu South Asia, food can become the medium, and the message of conflict.
What we eat has always been a way to signify cultural capital. The food we eat, the clothes we wear, the art we appreciate were all part of what the late French sociologist Pierre Bourdieu called objectified cultural capital, what one can use to demonstrate taste and class which in turn helps one succeed in life. But when food becomes a power flex it is no longer about the food we eat. We measure success through what we do not let others eat. When a group controls the levers of power, it may be able to enforce their diktat. But I wonder if their food tastes any better because they prevented someone else from having something.
One of the first signs of poriborton or change in Bengal after the BJP came to power this year was beef suddenly disappearing from the menus of restaurants and clubs. It was not that it was ever that commonly available across the board, but its disappearance made news. It was not an outright ban but supply chains dried up and some restauranteurs thought discretion would be the better part of valour. Earlier this year, an influencer who went to an old watering hole in Kolkata and created an enormous fuss because he said the waiter had brought him a beef steak instead of the mutton steak he had ordered, faced enormous backlash as people accused him of trying to turn what appeared to be a genuine mistake into a communal incident. Some people wondered why he had even gone to a restaurant famous for its beef steaks, a restaurant as old as independent India itself. The influencer deleted his post and conceded he might have over-reacted. But one wonders if this story would have played out differently in the new Bengal today.
At that time columnist Rajyasree Sen had written in the Indian Express about her memories of a more “live and let live” time where her Marwari friends would go along with her to the old Nizam’s restaurant in Kolkata and enjoy aloo-rolls while she had their famous beef-rolls. It reminded me of my student days in the American mid-west.
Like many desi boys, few of us could do little more than boil an egg. So we were always grateful when a faculty wife, also Indian, would invite us over for dinner. She was a wonderful cook but what I remember with most gratitude now is that though she herself was vegetarian, she always cooked a chicken curry for those of us who were not. Now it seems almost unthinkable. People might laud something like that as an act of courage or rip into her for betraying her values. At that time I thought of it as a simple chicken curry, just one cooked with extra kindness. Now I realise that chicken was a rare bird indeed.
Cult Friction is a fortnightly column on issues we keep rubbing up against.
Sandip Roy (@sandipr) is a writer, journalist and radio host.