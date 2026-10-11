Sandip Roy: In Bengal, the Hooghly river tells its own history

It was a Bengali sandesh but unlike any sweet I had ever had.
First of all it was grey. It used charcoal as an ingredient. There was no sugar. It was sweetened by Stevia. And instead of the usual filling of molten gur or honey, it had Camembert cheese.
In short, it was a sort of a love child of Bengal and France and it was making its debut at a booth in Chandannagar, the erstwhile French settlement near Kolkata once known as Chandernagore.
This September the French government and the West Bengal government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to restore the dilapidated Registry building, once a courthouse built in 1875, on the promenade along the river. And it decided to mark the occasion with a mini street festival of France along the promenade.
The promenade or Strand was awash in red, white and blue colours. Chandannagar, known for its lighting displays, much in demand during festivals like Jagadhatri Puja, had re-created landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame using lights. People sang songs in French and Bangla, recited French poetry and waved little flags as the French ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, strolled past. There was a bandstand, artists sketching passersby, bookstalls and even a cart selling flowers (albeit plastic ones), all hoping to recreate a bit of the Left Bank feel though this was a town on the Hooghly, not the Seine.
Europe on the Hooghly
The river is an interesting way to tell the story of a country. History is more often than not focused on land—armies confronting each other on battlefields like Plassey and Panipat, towns under siege, capitals looted. But in Bengal the river tells its own history. While Calcutta was the seat of the British Raj, upstream from it existed a more European story. Chandannagar was a French settlement. Once ships laden with silk and saltpetre docked here. The Strand is still lined with imposing buildings like the Sacred Heart church and the majestic bungalow of French governor Dupleix, which is now a museum. In nearby Chinsurah or Chuchura, little remains of its Dutch history other than old cannons, crumbling barracks and a Dutch cemetery where local boys play cricket among the tombstones. Barrackpore across the river was British but Serampore, once Fredericksnagore, recently restored its old St Olav’s church and turned a 200-plus-year-old boarding house for travellers into the Danish Tavern.