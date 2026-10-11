Sandip Roy: In Bengal, the Hooghly river tells its own history

Europe on the Hooghly

The river is an interesting way to tell the story of a country. History is more often than not focused on land—armies confronting each other on battlefields like Plassey and Panipat, towns under siege, capitals looted. But in Bengal the river tells its own history. While Calcutta was the seat of the British Raj, upstream from it existed a more European story. Chandannagar was a French settlement. Once ships laden with silk and saltpetre docked here. The Strand is still lined with imposing buildings like the Sacred Heart church and the majestic bungalow of French governor Dupleix, which is now a museum. In nearby Chinsurah or Chuchura, little remains of its Dutch history other than old cannons, crumbling barracks and a Dutch cemetery where local boys play cricket among the tombstones. Barrackpore across the river was British but Serampore, once Fredericksnagore, recently restored its old St Olav’s church and turned a 200-plus-year-old boarding house for travellers into the Danish Tavern.