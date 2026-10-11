Sandip Roy: In Bengal, the Hooghly river tells its own history

It was a Bengali sandesh but unlike any sweet I had ever had.
It was a Bengali sandesh but unlike any sweet I had ever had.
First of all it was grey. It used charcoal as an ingredient. There was no sugar. It was sweetened by Stevia. And instead of the usual filling of molten gur or honey, it had Camembert cheese.
First of all it was grey. It used charcoal as an ingredient. There was no sugar. It was sweetened by Stevia. And instead of the usual filling of molten gur or honey, it had Camembert cheese.
In short, it was a sort of a love child of Bengal and France and it was making its debut at a booth in Chandannagar, the erstwhile French settlement near Kolkata once known as Chandernagore.
This September the French government and the West Bengal government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to restore the dilapidated Registry building, once a courthouse built in 1875, on the promenade along the river. And it decided to mark the occasion with a mini street festival of France along the promenade.
The promenade or Strand was awash in red, white and blue colours. Chandannagar, known for its lighting displays, much in demand during festivals like Jagadhatri Puja, had re-created landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame using lights. People sang songs in French and Bangla, recited French poetry and waved little flags as the French ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, strolled past. There was a bandstand, artists sketching passersby, bookstalls and even a cart selling flowers (albeit plastic ones), all hoping to recreate a bit of the Left Bank feel though this was a town on the Hooghly, not the Seine.
Europe on the Hooghly
The river is an interesting way to tell the story of a country. History is more often than not focused on land—armies confronting each other on battlefields like Plassey and Panipat, towns under siege, capitals looted. But in Bengal the river tells its own history. While Calcutta was the seat of the British Raj, upstream from it existed a more European story. Chandannagar was a French settlement. Once ships laden with silk and saltpetre docked here. The Strand is still lined with imposing buildings like the Sacred Heart church and the majestic bungalow of French governor Dupleix, which is now a museum. In nearby Chinsurah or Chuchura, little remains of its Dutch history other than old cannons, crumbling barracks and a Dutch cemetery where local boys play cricket among the tombstones. Barrackpore across the river was British but Serampore, once Fredericksnagore, recently restored its old St Olav’s church and turned a 200-plus-year-old boarding house for travellers into the Danish Tavern.
There have been sporadic attempts to do “Europe on the Hooghly” tours but not much had been done to preserve that history. The old graveyards were neglected, many of the grand buildings were slowly crumbling, the roofs of the churches leaked. The plans to restore the Registry building date back to 2011 but the project had not made much headway. “This building has waited through changing circumstances, changing administrations, cyclones and the destruction of covid,” said Thierry Mathou at the event. “It waited for us to recognise that some buildings are not meant to be replaced but understood and brought back to life.”
That will not be an easy task. The building has become more and more dilapidated, roots snaking through its walls. “It seemed only suitable as a set for horror movies,” said architect Aishwariya Tipnis, who is part of the restoration project. “A bhoot bangla, haunted house.” But, she said, the idea was not to just restore it to become yet another museum but to reimagine it as something the city could use—a cultural space, a tourist centre with a library and cafe. Most importantly, she said, “It is a proof of concept that if a building this dilapidated can be resurrected, there is hope for others.”
And thus this restoration project becomes about something more than one building. It’s indeed a proof of concept of sorts, about trying to revive a mini Europe on the Hooghly, according to Shankar Ghosh, the minister in charge of tourism in Bengal.
None of this will happen overnight. No one even specified the projected date for completion of the Registry restoration project. But enthused by the milling crowds, Mathou proposed the idea of doing a Festival of France in Chandannagar every year. The tourism minister floated the idea of a son et lumiere of the town’s history, which includes both French officials and Indian freedom fighters, many of whom hid out here to be out of reach of the British.
“Heritage is not simply something to remember but something to build upon,” said Mathou. “Heritage is not just nostalgia.”
Therein lies the challenge. Restoring buildings that are over a century old is an expensive time-consuming proposition. The building that became the Denmark Tavern in nearby Serampore was in a state of such ruin, the prevailing wisdom was it was a gone case and would die a natural death and there was no point investing in it, said architect Manish Chakravarty, who was part of the restoration team of the Tavern. “I felt like we were medically reviving a person on a ventilator.”
Governments, hard-pressed for money, argue about whether its worth the time and effort and who should foot the bill. Colonial history is especially loaded though it’s worth remembering, as a local politician pointed out, Chandannagar is a rare instance of a colonial power offering its subjects a democratic choice. In 1947 when India became independent from British rule, Chandannagar was still under the French. France offered a plebiscite to let the people of Chandannagar choose whether they wanted to remain under French rule or join India and they overwhelmingly chose the latter in 1949. That’s not to say it’s a happy colonial story.
“The riches of Paris, London, Antwerp and Amsterdam were built on the backs of the poor of Bengal and Bihar,” Peter de Vries, who along with his wife Leonora has conducted “Little Europe on the Hooghly” tours, told me. But he said he tried to not just turn the tours into colonial nostalgia trips for Europeans. When de Vries went to the jail near Chinsurah, he would also tell the story of the revolutionary Bengal poet Kazi Nazrul Islam who was imprisoned there by the British for publishing a political poem in 1923. And he would read Kazi Nazrul’s poem about the rebel eternal by the riverside.
But the problem always was they could not do overnight tours because there was little available in terms of upscale accommodation or restaurants in towns like Chandannagar. Basabi Pal, long time head of the French department at Chandannagar College, told me a survey had found 99 buildings in the city that could be heritage, many with unique Bengali-French elements. “Some of these could easily become heritage hotels,” said the Chandannagar resident. “We just need the imagination.” And the will. She once threatened to go on hunger strike when she found the cast iron railings in the grand Chandannagar College were being stolen and sold as scrap iron. It was finally declared a heritage building in 2010.
It’s hard to save each building. “But to rescue an abandoned building and put that into mainstream is a shift,” said Chakravarty. “It shows it is viable to invest the money.” The Denmark Tavern is now run by the Apeejay group which owns the Park Hotels. It all seems more feasible when it becomes part of a larger project like a mini Europe on the Hooghly. And for the pieces of that puzzle to fit together we just need to shift the perspective from the land to the river.
Fittingly we returned from Chandannagar by river. It’s a long boat ride; it would have been faster by train. But as Raj Singh, one of the pioneers of river cruising in India and the founder of Antara Cruises once told me, “The beauty of river cruising is it’s an immersive travel experience. Like you have slow food you have slow travel.”
As we chugged along the water I realised the country somehow looks different from the river, like a watercolour picture from one of those European travellers who visited India a hundred years ago. I looked at the domes of temples and mosques, the bridges with little matchbox cars going across them, women washing clothes on the steps of the ghats leading to the water, boys swimming and waving, and every now and then an old mansion, now shuttered.
And the river can tell their stories if we care to listen.
Cult Friction is a fortnightly column on issues we keep rubbing up against.
Sandip Roy (@sandipr) is a writer, journalist and radio host.