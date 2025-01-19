Gerald Durrell’s Corfu, and a magical world of animals
SummaryAuthor Gerald Durrell’s true magic lay in his ability to uncover the wonders in his own backyard—he revealed the beauty in the humblest of creatures
A long, long time ago, in an age before literature festivals, I met a man who wrote books. I was just a wide-eyed schoolboy in Kolkata and I don’t recall anything the portly pink-faced man with twinkling eyes and a bushy beard said when he visited our school, but I remember the delightful little animal sketches he made on the fly on the optical projector. Later, he signed a copy of one of his books for me. It was my first literary autograph. It felt incredibly thrilling. It was as if the book had sprung to life. I was starstruck. This was not just any author but Gerald Durrell, who had written one of my most beloved books—My Family and Other Animals. This January marks Durrell’s centenary.