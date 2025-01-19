What I didn’t realise then was the magic of Durrell was not really about Corfu in particular, enchanting as it was. It was his eye for the life teeming in his own backyard. While I was obsessed with elephants, lions, giraffes in my nature documentaries, Durrell was equally captivated by spiders, beetles and scorpions, no creature too humble for him. Where others just saw beetles, Durrell saw “businessmen hurrying with portly efficiency about their night’s work". He was enraptured by a fat female scorpion wearing a “pale fawn fur coat" which turned out to be a “mass of tiny babies clinging to their mother’s back". A plump scarlet mite, “the size of a match-head, struggled like a tubby huntsman through the forest of moss". In 2021, his wife Lee told me at the Kolkata Literary Meet that he gave her four tarantula spiders for their 10th anniversary. “When we would go travelling, I asked his secretary if she would please feed my spiders," said Lee, who will speak at the Coal India Kolkata Literary Meet this year. “She wasn’t too happy about that. But I thought that was a great present."