Take the social media glee surrounding the impending defeat of 83-year-old Virginia Foxx, who might have narrowly lost her North Carolina congressional seat, one she’s held since 2005, in the recent Democratic sweep in the US midterms. While the result has not been called yet, the prospect of the defeat of someone who had seemed unchallengeable has prompted a slew of ageist memes on social media. Like “Virgina Foxx, who was the night desk manager at the inn that turned away Mary and Joseph, has lost her seat in Congress.” Or “Virgina Foxx hasn’t been this mad since General Lee lost the battle of Gettysburg.” But Foxx is not the oldest representative in the outgoing US Congress just one of the more vinegary representatives caught shouting “Shut up” to reporters on camera. Some of the glee is seen as comeuppance for the arrogance of the entitled gerontocracy.