I was at the Shillong Literary Festival this month and I did what one does at such events, namely take selfies with renowned authors.
I was at the Shillong Literary Festival this month and I did what one does at such events, namely take selfies with renowned authors.
Then I proudly sent a picture of myself with Kiran Desai and Damon Galgut to friends and family. My partner responded cheekily, “Oh you are the only one who has not won a Booker in that picture.” The next morning Galgut told me, I should have replied, “Yet”. By then sadly the moment had passed.
Then I proudly sent a picture of myself with Kiran Desai and Damon Galgut to friends and family. My partner responded cheekily, “Oh you are the only one who has not won a Booker in that picture.” The next morning Galgut told me, I should have replied, “Yet”. By then sadly the moment had passed.
But M. John Harrison, the 81-year-old 2026 Booker winner gives one hope about the “yet”. I have not read Harrison. I am not a huge fan of science fiction either. But it still gives me relief that in a world obsessed with youth, an older person has won the Booker.
In fact at 81, he has become the oldest person to win the Booker, sneaking past Margaret Atwood who was 79 when she shared the prize with Bernardine Evaristo in 2019. At that time, Evaristo was described as the first black woman to win the Booker and Atwood as the oldest. Now Harrison has become the oldest and who knows, he too might lose that particular crown in the coming years.
The irony is despite a cultural obsession with youth, we seem to live in a world still ruled by grumpy old men. In politics it seems exceptionally hard to dislodge the old guard. Donald Trump made much of Joe Biden’s befuddlement in the run-up to the last US presidential election. Now Trump has become the oldest US President ever at 80. He constantly brags about how fit he is but social media is also full of reels showing him spacing out or apparently nodding off at official events.
In India, the median age is roughly 28.4 years but only 11% of its members of Parliament (MPs) are 40 or younger. And as Milan Vaishnav and Reedy Swanson wrote in a 2012 Indian Express article, “even though India’s younger MPs are not grey-haired themselves, many owe their position, in part, to their grey-haired ancestors.”
In 2012, the UPA government had just had a much touted cabinet reshuffle. The article noted, “Prior to the latest reshuffle the median age of cabinet members was 65 years. Post-reshuffle, the median age of the new cabinet stands at, well, 65 years.”
Several years ago sociologist Ashis Nandy had told me that while India rightly made much about being a young country and its demographic dividend, there was another side to the story. Lifespans were increasing. “The younger are often earning more money and holding higher posts,” he said. “But don’t forget the elderly can also stick on to the post much longer. If you are heading an empire, children can no longer hope to inherit it as easily as early as they used to.”
Of course, the new breed of young (and photogenic) senators and congresspersons elected in the US and the Cockroach Janta Party protests in India might suggest that even in politics, the young are tired of politely waiting for their turn and itching to dislodge the entrenched elderly.
Take the social media glee surrounding the impending defeat of 83-year-old Virginia Foxx, who might have narrowly lost her North Carolina congressional seat, one she’s held since 2005, in the recent Democratic sweep in the US midterms. While the result has not been called yet, the prospect of the defeat of someone who had seemed unchallengeable has prompted a slew of ageist memes on social media. Like “Virgina Foxx, who was the night desk manager at the inn that turned away Mary and Joseph, has lost her seat in Congress.” Or “Virgina Foxx hasn’t been this mad since General Lee lost the battle of Gettysburg.” But Foxx is not the oldest representative in the outgoing US Congress just one of the more vinegary representatives caught shouting “Shut up” to reporters on camera. Some of the glee is seen as comeuppance for the arrogance of the entitled gerontocracy.
But while politics can often feel like a gerontocracy, it’s a different story in the creative world. I understood that to my chagrin, when I realized years ago that I had aged out of those “40 under 40 lists” let alone the “30 under 30”. Of course this obsession with youth is nothing new. My mother loved to tell the story about how she asked a famous singer she admired why he kept dyeing his hair jet black. It looked too jet black and sometimes it disfigured his skin as well because of an allergic reaction. He sighed and told her, “I have to sit on stage and sing the part of the youthful Arjun in (Tagore’s dance drama) Chitrangada. Who will accept an Arjun with grey hair?”
Now this age of literature festivals and social media reels where the visual often trumps everything else, has only exacerbated the pressure to look young. We are always looking for the next new hot young thing. And those who managed to become this season’s hot young(ish) thing are panicked about what will happen when the next hot young thing comes along. Age very quickly translates not to experience but to last year’s flavour. As a older person one, can feel like an interloper at an arts event unless one is receiving some lifetime achievement award. When my hair started greying, I thought for a split second about dyeing it. But then I figured that it would just make me even more of an impostor and wanna-be.
So I am vicariously enjoying Harrison’s moment in the spotlight, not because I have any illusions of winning the Booker but because finally the age math comparison with some achiever in my field does not leave one feeling utterly over the hill. Life, it seems, can continue beyond the 40 Under 40 list. One can win a Booker after 80. One can make a singing debut after 70 like Subhalakshmi Barooah Khan did recently. One can even find love after 60. Who knows one day someone might do a 50 over 50 list?
Perhaps there is a tide turning somewhere in the world. Even as younger politicians are dislodging some of the grumpy old men (and women) on top, the world is turning against many of the things that once made older people feel obsolete. I remember feeling utterly frustrated that my mother would get so confused with her basic smartphone and demand her old Nokia back. Now I read about younger people eschewing their smartphones because they want to get their life back and not spend hours lost in the social media rabbit hole. My mother seemed ahead of the curve.
There is a growing backlash against being constantly online and glued to the screen. Instagram still floods me with ads related to everything I should start worrying about—neck lines, slowing metabolism, hair loss, diminishing libido, expanding waist lines, waking up at night to pee, not falling asleep as easily as I used to when I was 25. But it does not send me into quite the same tizzy anymore about being over the hill.
And the young in fact are embracing some of the things that were dismissed as old and fuddy-duddy. Recently I was at a Diwali/ Kali Puja celebration in Kolkata. Fireworks were exploding all around with deafening bangs. A friend’s son, not quite 16, was sitting quietly in the living room. He said he didn’t like noisy fireworks, which itself made him a bit of an oddball. I wondered if he was bored since there weren’t any others his age. But then I saw to my delight he was quietly entertaining himself not by scrolling through his phone but by doing the most “old-lady” thing imaginable.
He was happily crocheting a scarf.
Cult Friction is a fortnightly column on issues we keep rubbing up against.
Sandip Roy (@sandipr) is a writer, journalist and radio host.