Sandip Roy: What is the real purpose of public art?

It all raises an interesting question about public art, whether in Kolkata or New York. What is the real purpose of public art? In India, most of the time it’s either about beautification or it’s just a monument to patriotism. Thus we suddenly have Mickey Mouse pop up as generic street art in Indian cities. Or a giant statue of Sardar Patel to inspire awe. In fact, public art in India these days tends to believe bigger is always better—Statue of Unity (182m), Statue of Belief (Lord Shiva; 112.4m) and Statue of Equality (Ramanuja; 65.8m). India has the world’s tallest, second-tallest and third-tallest sitting statues. The Bengal government too has promised a 125-foot statue for Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s 125th birth anniversary. Public art in general is not born out of public discussion, input and demand. It’s usually what is called “plonk” art, plonked down by someone in government who sees in it a way to convey a message.