Sandip Roy: What is the real purpose of public art?

The BJP campaigned promising poriborton or change for West Bengal.
Since it has come to power, some of its actions have won praise, some have invited controversy.
But one change seems to have been met with almost universal acclaim. The giant football statue that “graced” the entrance to the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake in Kolkata since 2017, a statue that the new sports and youth services minister of West Bengal, Nishit Pramanik, called “ugly-looking”, is gone.
And no one is shedding any tears for it.
Well, almost no one.
The former chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I feel very bad.” That’s natural. The statue was apparently her brainchild. She had designed the logo on it. She said sports fans loved to take selfies with it.