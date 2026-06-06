Sandip Roy: What is the real purpose of public art?

The BJP campaigned promising poriborton or change for West Bengal.
The BJP campaigned promising poriborton or change for West Bengal.
Since it has come to power, some of its actions have won praise, some have invited controversy.
Since it has come to power, some of its actions have won praise, some have invited controversy.
But one change seems to have been met with almost universal acclaim. The giant football statue that “graced” the entrance to the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake in Kolkata since 2017, a statue that the new sports and youth services minister of West Bengal, Nishit Pramanik, called “ugly-looking”, is gone.
And no one is shedding any tears for it.
Well, almost no one.
The former chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I feel very bad.” That’s natural. The statue was apparently her brainchild. She had designed the logo on it. She said sports fans loved to take selfies with it.
But the statue, a pair of giant veined legs in white shorts with a globe for its torso, was never exactly beloved or critically admired. Chandrima S. Bhattacharya, a journalist with the The Telegraph, had written in 2019 “it hits you in the stomach” and “it signifies a brutal end to the imagination.”
“Leg-alas”, a friend nicknamed it after watching Lord of the Rings.
The new sports minister was however incorrect when he said “such a grotesque structure has no meaning.”
Public art always has meaning and dismantling public art always sends a message. Kolkata is littered with public art that show the former government’s attempts to project Kolkata as a world city—from Big Ben-like clock towers to a giant statue of Lionel Messi (which has also been hauled away). Mamata rued that this destruction of public art was petty minded. “We didn’t take down statues of Lenin,” she said.
Lenin might have withstood the transition from the Left Front to Trinamool, but the 25ft-tall fibreglass Paroma sculpture in the city vanished almost overnight in 2014 under Mamata’s watch. Artists were outraged. The sculpture of a tribal woman, inspired by folk art, was by renowned artist Shanu Lahiri who had died the year before. It had become such a landmark since it was installed in 1987, the area became known as Paroma Island. But it had to make way for one of the Biswa Bangla globes. One might say what goes around comes around.
At that time, the artist Chittrovanu Mazumdar had told The Times of India, “In the US minimalist sculptor Richard Serra’s works have often courted controversy and led to public debate. Why can’t that happen here?” He was probably referring to the Tilted Arc affair.
In 1981, Serra installed a 15-ton rusting steel slab that cut across Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan. He wanted to challenge passersby used to thinking of public art as generals on horseback or Greek gods. He didn’t think public art had to necessarily beautify public space. He wanted to disrupt it instead.
Many New Yorkers did not agree. The New York Times art critic Grace Glueck called it “an awkward, bullying piece that may conceivably be the ugliest outdoor art in the city.” Employees of the government offices around the plaza collected signatures demanding its removal. It eventually led to a public forum where its opponents argued it attracted graffiti and rats and was a security hazard. Its proponents said it was site-specific and would make no sense elsewhere. The jury voted to remove the sculpture. Serra sued citing his right to free speech but to no avail. The sculpture belonged to the government not him. One night it was cut up and hauled away to a scrap metal yard.
It was replaced by mounds of hedges and curving benches where office workers could enjoy their lunch, art meant to placate not provoke. In 1990 the US passed the Visual Artists Rights Act protecting artists’ “moral rights” from destruction and distortion. But it also forced government agencies to prioritise community integration while commissioning public art.
“I don’t think it is the function of art to be pleasing,” Serra said at the time. “Art is not democratic. It is not for the people.”
Kolkata’s Leg-alas sculpture might not have been pleasing but it was certainly meant for the people. As were several other eyesores that have passed for public art lately, including the “Swaying Messi” and the so-called “Ray of Despair”, which bears no resemblance to Satyajit Ray.
At least Serra wanted to challenge the public with his art. As did another American artist Frank Stella, whose sculpture Amabel, installed in Seoul in 1996 at a cost of $1.4 million was meant to honour a friend’s daughter who had been killed in a plane crash. But the mangled steel structure was so controversial that critics decided to plant trees to hide it instead of spending more money to relocate it.
It all raises an interesting question about public art, whether in Kolkata or New York. What is the real purpose of public art? In India, most of the time it’s either about beautification or it’s just a monument to patriotism. Thus we suddenly have Mickey Mouse pop up as generic street art in Indian cities. Or a giant statue of Sardar Patel to inspire awe. In fact, public art in India these days tends to believe bigger is always better—Statue of Unity (182m), Statue of Belief (Lord Shiva; 112.4m) and Statue of Equality (Ramanuja; 65.8m). India has the world’s tallest, second-tallest and third-tallest sitting statues. The Bengal government too has promised a 125-foot statue for Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s 125th birth anniversary. Public art in general is not born out of public discussion, input and demand. It’s usually what is called “plonk” art, plonked down by someone in government who sees in it a way to convey a message.
At least this much we can say—Leg-alas at its worst reflected the chief minister’s artistic pretensions. There was no bigger propaganda message hammered into it. Unlike Mount Rushmore where four American Presidents were carved into the mountain to symbolise granite-faced greatness, ironically on a mountain that had been taken from the Lakota tribe at gunpoint during the Great Sioux War in 1876. It’s not surprising Donald Trump thinks it would be a “good idea” to add himself to the quad. George Washington was selected to represent the birth of the republic, Thomas Jefferson to symbolise its territorial expansion, Theodore Roosevelt to memorialise America’s emergence as a global power and Abraham Lincoln to remind viewers of the preservation of the Union. Trump could claim his role in supposedly Making America Great Again, and makes for the perfect granite coda to the achievements of the other four.
Public art usually does not invite interaction. When it does, it’s often the wrong kind. Murals of women doing yoga in Gwalior were found to have scratches and marks around their private parts. They had to be whitewashed, which itself is a kind of artistic statement. When Anish Kapoor’s controversial open-air sculpture Dirty Corner at the Chateau de Versailles in France was vandalised in 2015 with anti-Semitic slogans, he chose to let them stay, issuing a statement saying, “Can I the artist transform this crass act of political vandalism and violence into a public creative aesthetic act? Would this not then be the best revenge?”
That raises a fascinating question. Instead of taking a bulldozer to the hapless headless footballer of Kolkata, could it have become the focus of a different kind of public art experiment? When the minister says it was ugly, few disagreed. However when a minister says it will be replaced by something more “aesthetically pleasing”, many are wary. Could it have become a subject on which the public could have actually weighed in—what to do with it and what to place in its stead? We will never know the answer because public art seems to be more about public selfies not public engagement.
I cannot say I will miss the gigantic legs which always made me feel a bit stomped upon. But over time it’s grotesquerie too had worked itself into the psyche of the city. It unintentionally delivered a flying kick to the crazy headless world we lived in. I am not sad it’s gone but I almost regret I never took a selfie with it.
Cult Friction is a fortnightly column on issues we keep rubbing up against.
Sandip Roy (@sandipr) is a writer, journalist and radio host.