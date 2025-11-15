Also for a “hidden" gem, it was hiding in plain sight, as it were. Our neighbour would stand on her balcony and try to peer into its kitchen to see if she could decipher what went into their famous chicken korma. Every morning clusters of people gathered in front of it on the street to order its tea and toast. Many of them used to sit on the stoop of our house, drinking their tea and reading the newspaper (and cheerfully blocking our doorway). In the evening the menu expanded to fish cutlets, vegetable chops or croquettes and mutton stew (still available by the quarter plate). All of it was equally popular. A menu on a billboard hangs in front of the restaurant with its name clearly emblazoned on top. The influencer stood in front of that same menu as he breathlessly declared it was such a “hidden gem" it did not even have its name on a signboard.