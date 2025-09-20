Sandip Roy: Kolkata's iconic yellow taxi gets a designer touch for Durga Puja
Sandip Roy 6 min read 20 Sept 2025, 08:00 am IST
Summary
The wheezing cab might seem an odd vehicle to mark Durga Puja, but they once were part of the celebrations, ferrying entire families and artists with equipment to the 'pandals'
I was not sure whether to be awestruck or bemused.
