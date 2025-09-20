Sandip Roy: Kolkata's iconic yellow taxi gets a designer touch for Durga Puja

Over a decade ago the writer and poet Jeet Thayil told me he got himself an Ambassador and jazzed it up with chintz curtains and rear view mirrors on the bonnet that did nothing. He said the person showing him the car demonstrated all the extras. And every time Thayil asked what it was for, the salesman would say, “For show" and Thayil would say, “Give it to me." His car was brand new, but it already felt like an idiosyncratic old lady, set in her ways, he told me. But he had no idea when he bought it that he might be one of the last people on earth to buy an Ambassador. The yellow taxis of Kolkata are the last public face of the vanishing breed.