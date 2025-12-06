Sandip Roy: How Shillong's cosmopolitanism is rooted in the local

It’s not happened organically. Wine-making is as old as the hills. Hynniewta of The Little Haven winery says her mother-in-law would make wine at home from the excess fruit in their backyard. But it was never quite legalised. In 1947 one Captain Douglas Hunt set up a winery for Mawphlang cherry wine and brandy. But this hobbyist wine has now been developed into a bona-fide tourist attraction. Excise rules were amended to legalise production and sale of homemade wines. Now the rice beer of Garo Hills can be bottled, canned and sold with smart labels at places like the lit fest. Bitchi, the rice beer, even has a GI tag. The state just extended VAT exemption on its fruit wine to 10 years to boost production. Wine tourism, like the Cherry Blossom Festival, is a thing. But it can be too much of a good thing.