Can we ever slow down in the age of smartphones?
Sandip Roy 6 min read 06 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryEven when we are confined at home, the phone relentlessly beeps and pings, an orchestra of manufactured busy-ness. Can we savour moments unencumbered by filters, hashtags?
"It’s like you have discovered (Henry David) Thoreau’s Walden Pond in Kolkata," joked a friend from San Francisco.
