Can we ever slow down in the age of smartphones?

That doll has long been retired. In a world of smartphones, it would feel antiquated and limited in scope anyway. Instead, the smartphone has become not just a companion but a marker of our existence. Recently a friend in San Francisco and her partner suddenly disappeared from social media. After my WhatsApp message remained undelivered for days, I started worrying. I checked both their social media feeds and saw there were no posts after a certain date. I knew they were going on a safari sometime soon but that should have meant their social media would be flooded with pictures of lions and giraffes. Instead, aliens seemed to have abducted them. After a week, they surfaced. They had gone camping at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, without Wi-Fi or internet. It begged the eternal question of our age—if you went to the bottom of a natural wonder but could not post an Instagram story about it, did you really go? I realised that might have been more slowing down than I was ready to handle.