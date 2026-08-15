Sandip Roy: Why Bhutan is about more than Gross National Happiness

It was by no means perfect but somehow at peace with its imperfections. Kunzang Choden gave me a novel, Dawa, that she had written about one of the scruffy street dogs of Thimphu. Dawa, the stray dog, looks at the moon and “realised that the moon was flawless while he himself was the personification of everything flawed and blemished, an orphan with a dirty-looking coat.” But instead of being broken-hearted, he decides to call him self “Dawa Koto, or the Crooked Moon, the fusion of the perfect with the imperfect.” That was the magic of the place.