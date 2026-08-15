Sandip Roy: Why Bhutan is about more than Gross National Happiness

The Wi-Fi password at the hotel was “happiness.”
But of course. What else would it be in Bhutan, the country that gave us the idea of Gross National Happiness (GNH)?
I was invited to visit Bhutan earlier this month as part of the Bhutan Echoes, an annual literature and arts festival. Though Paro is barely an hour’s flight from Kolkata, my exposure to Bhutan was limited to Druk marmalade and orange squash. Bhutan existed on the peripheries of my imagination as a mysterious Shangri-La where men wore skirts, and placid takin, a strange animal that looks like a hybrid between a sheep and a musk ox, roamed the slopes. And of course everything came with a side of Gross National Happiness which promised good governance and sustainable development alongside environmental conservation and cultural preservation.
To be honest, the idea of Gross National Happiness made me a bit wary. It sounded too picture-postcard perfect. The well-known Bhutanese writer Kunzang Choden had told me once that it was tiring to have people coming to Bhutan looking for the happiest country. “I think this has been to our advantage because it gets people to come here,” she said. “But it’s also to our disadvantage because they think there is nothing more for Bhutan that everyone is so happy there. But happiness is such a relative term.”
In fact, Bhutan is grappling these days with a brain drain crisis as more and more young people leave the country for places like Australia and Canada. According to a 2025 article in Newsreel Asia, an estimated 66,000 Bhutanese now live abroad. For a country of barely 765,000 people, that’s a sizeable chunk—almost 1 in 10. “We cannot ask civil servants not to resign or stop people from leaving the country,” Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay told the Bhutan parliament in 2025. “If (income) is the sole reason for leaving, then we need to explore ways to create jobs in the country that offer earnings comparable to those abroad.”