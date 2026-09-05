Sandip Roy: Uttam Kumar is a reminder of how sometimes true stardom is ineffable

My Uttam Kumar story is merely a second-hand one.
Apparently the great Bengali movie star once came to the house next door. The son-in-law of that house knew him and had produced one of his films. My mother said she and our domestic help peeked into our neighbour’s room from our living room, while discreetly hiding behind our curtains.
With Uttam Kumar’s centenary on 3 September, the media has been awash with stories about him. Several Durga Puja committees in Kolkata have announced Uttam Kumar themes this year. One will have hand-painted posters of his greatest films. Another will recreate his make-up room. His niece and daughter-in-law have appeared at events and panel discussions. Even the Prime Minister devoted his last Mann ki Baat address to the superstar. Some 45 years after his death at the age of 53, Uttam Kumar seems to still be a way to win hearts and minds in Bengal.