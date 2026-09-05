Sandip Roy: Uttam Kumar is a reminder of how sometimes true stardom is ineffable

My parents too went to the Rashbehari crossing in south Kolkata to watch his funeral cortege. I said I didn’t really have an Uttam Kumar story. I cannot even claim to have been his No.1 fan. But I realise the man turns up in a cameo in both books I’ve written. In my novel Don’t Let Him Know, middle-aged Romola steals out of the house to try and see the body of a matinee idol superstar. Though the film star is named Subir Kumar, the scene is clearly based on the death of Uttam Kumar. Like Romola, my mother too had a little diary tucked away among her saris, where she wrote down the name of every Uttam Kumar film she had seen. She maintained that list diligently as if it was a connection to the man himself.