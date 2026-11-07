Travel: Music, food and the unforgettable light of Santa Fe

“You’re going to say it again, aren’t you,” my son said as he drove us from Santa Fe to Albuquerque airport. I sighed.
“You’re going to say it again, aren’t you,” my son said as he drove us from Santa Fe to Albuquerque airport. I sighed.
There is something simply magical about the light in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Its luminous intensity makes everything vividly hyper-real. Cinematic. Razor sharp. Perhaps it is the fact that it is a city embedded in a desert, with its typical hot, dry atmosphere. Or perhaps it is New Mexico’s clear, open sky, miles and miles of it. Everything looks high definition.
There is something simply magical about the light in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Its luminous intensity makes everything vividly hyper-real. Cinematic. Razor sharp. Perhaps it is the fact that it is a city embedded in a desert, with its typical hot, dry atmosphere. Or perhaps it is New Mexico’s clear, open sky, miles and miles of it. Everything looks high definition.
“Well,” I said, “I’m never going to forget the quality of this light and the drama of these clouds.” He laughed. Then, unexpectedly, “Well, neither am I. And not just because you’ve said this about a hundred times in six days.”
From the moment we drove into the city a week earlier, the semi-arid landscape rising up in stark contradiction to meet the dazzling blue, I had talked about the unusual quality of light. I felt certain it was this magnificent light that drew Georgia O’Keeffe, one of Santa Fe’s most famous artists, to move her life from bustling New York at the peak of her fame in the 1930s to the quietly bewitching beauty here.
The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, close to the downtown plaza, will tell you in two hours everything you need to know about the artist, her life, her art, even the distinctive Southwestern style dressing she later adopted with a flat-brimmed hat, black dress and silver accessories. The museum also showcases contemporary art by Native American artists—pottery, colourful bows and arrows, clay drums, vivid Modernist canvases and precise, geometric installations.
Santa Fe itself is packed with museums and galleries showing modern, expressionist art accompanied by an outsize cultural and craft scene. Just one road, Canyon Road, holds over 100 galleries with works of painters and sculptors who use colour and imagination in ways and forms I’ve rarely seen. It has to be that timeless glow of desert light that keeps artists inspired and art thriving, I theorized.
Santa Fe is America's oldest (and highest) desert city, famous for its green and red chile. A sensory city, it stimulates you, making everything seem deeper, bigger, wider, dreamier, more enchanting. All this is contained within the deceptively soft lines of its trademark clay-and-blue Pueblo style architecture—mud-coloured buildings embedded with teal doors and window frames. From high-concept art experiments to culinary revolutions, these ancient-looking, sun-dried clay adobe walls hold avant-garde innovation and wild imagination.
Several restaurants here have been nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award, that Oscar of the food world, but a few really stand out. The Shed is a family-run dining institution since 1953 in downtown Santa Fe, known for its authentic New Mexican fare, including its red and green chile and margaritas served on colourful tables inside a vivid maze of nine atmospheric rooms-within-rooms. Reasonably priced, despite being a James Beard winner, this is a place for everyone. The main entrance opens out into a quiet brick-and-flagstone courtyard shaded by trumpet vines and roses, which leads back to the bustling central plaza.
At the opposite end of the spectrum is the minimalist and ultra-sophisticated Izanami, perched in a mountain spa called Ten Thousand Waves, which serves upscale izakaya fare, stylistic and delectable, in understated luxury. And then, there’s Geronimo, housed in an 18th century adobe building at one end of artsy Canyon Road with its contemporary Southwestern and French-infused dishes. Try the standout tellicherry-rubbed elk tenderloin, wagyu carpaccio, and delicious mushroom soup with the umami taste of truffles and miso salmon.
Santa Fe is the kind of town that serves up surprises. At Susan Eddings Perez gallery on Canyon Road, we came across pianist Doug Montgomery performing with saxophonist Pablo Perez in the gallery’s courtyard. We listened, mesmerised, until the gallery emptied, but Pablo, bluff, warm and perceptive Pablo saw us wanting more, and told us what is probably Santa Fe’s best kept secret. That Montgomery plays on Sunday and Monday evenings at Rio Chama Prime Steakhouse.
So, on our last evening in Santa Fe, we headed over to hear the virtuoso piano lounge entertainer, singer and cultural icon, celebrated for his unique ability to seamlessly bridge classical music with popular songbook standards. The Juilliard-trained pianist, who had a 40-year residency at Vanessie, earning it the reputation of one of America’s must-visit piano bars, recently moved to Rio Chama. His distinct performance style is shaped his elite classical pedigree, and he applies the complex techniques to improvisational medleys in a repertoire of over 3,000 songs.
We heard him float effortlessly for three straight hours between Bach and Chopin to Broadway showtunes, the Beatles, and modern pop in seamless mashups, frequently altering the keys and tempos of recognizable hits on the fly. He is known for his uncanny memory, remembering regular guests' names and their favorite songs in their preferred keys, years later. He made our final evening at Santa Fe magical. In a way, he epitomizes the vibrant city—a meeting of spectacular art, innovation and creative genius.
Jyoti Pande Lavakare is an independent journalist.