Srinagar's oldest santoor maker crafts instruments for India's best musicians
SummaryGhulam Muhammad Zaz, 85, is the last surviving member and 8th generation of a family known for crafting santoor and rabab for some of India's best known classical musicians
For more than six decades, 85-year-old Ghulam Muhammad Zaz has been diligently crafting classical music instruments like the santoor and rabab by hand in his small workshop on the second floor of a building adjacent to his ancestral home on the banks of the Jhelum in Siraj Bazar of Zaina Kadal in Srinagar’s old city. Having learned the craft from his father, grandfather and uncle in the 1950s, Zaz is now the last surviving member and the eighth generation of a family associated with making these musical instruments.
Famous santoor players including Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and Pandit Bhajan Sopori, whose framed photos adorn the workshop walls, have played santoors made by the Zaz family. Both the legendary santoor players went on to popularize the Kashmiri musical instrument across India.