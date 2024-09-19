“Whatever I have achieved or earned in my life is all because of this small workshop and all these small tools and wooden pieces you see scattered here," the bespectacled octogenarian says. Zaz says when his father, grandfather and uncle were making the instruments through the 1950s and 60s, they had a bigger workshop on the second floor and a shop on the ground floor that displayed finished musical instruments for customers. The Zaz family was well known for musical instruments such as sitar, santoor, dilruba, tanpura, rabab, sarod and sarangi. The shop was eventually closed in the early 1990s after his father passed away and the situation deteriorated in the valley.