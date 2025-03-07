Stories foreign writers spun around ‘sati’
Summary‘Sati’ has a complex history and was woven into the fabric of society differently across various Indian regions, but foreigners—part scandalised, part transfixed by it—gave it many strange origin myths
In 1818 the rani of Travancore confronted a strange problem. A woman called Veeramma, widow of an immigrant soldier, wished to burn herself with his remains. Permission was denied, only for Veeramma to stage a protest. But the rani was firm—sati was not recognised in Kerala. On the contrary, custom offered women a different set of options here. The rani’s mother, for instance, had “repudiated" her first husband, married a second, and on his death, taken a third. The rani herself, having retired her “deranged" first husband, promptly chose his replacement from seven or eight candidates. The idea of a woman burning for a husband was preposterous not just to the queen but to her people at large.