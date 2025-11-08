Saturday Feeling: How AI has rewritten the rules of mourning

Learning to live without someone you love is probably one of the hardest things to do. You’re usually told about the “stages of grief” but it’s not always true that grief follows that path, or goes away. For me, coming across the ‘Tonkins Model of Grief’ has been the best way to deal with loss. We tend to think that grief shrinks with time, but Lois Tonkin, a grief counsellor, said that our grief does not ever go away. It’s just that we grow around our grief as we accumulate new experiences and do new things over time. To me, that seems like a warmer way to reconcile to the absence of someone. But, as with all human emotions and actions today, AI is being brought in as a navigator. A number of AI and deepfake tech companies are “resurrecting the dead”—recreating AI versions of people who have passed—so that they can appear at weddings, birthdays or other special occasions for the living. It seems spooky, but there is no one way to grieve, and Viren Naidu goes behind the scenes to understand how grief works in the time of AI.

Quieter ways to grieve involve checking into a grief retreat, a relatively new kind of wellness vacation. The retreats offer the usual wellness fare—a peaceful environment, massages, yoga, meditation, Ayurveda-led therapies—but the programmes are customised to take into account the person’s state of mind. Pooja Singh meets the people who have spent time at grief retreats and learnt to manage their sense of their loss. Then there’s mourning online; when a celebrity dies, social media is flooded with tributes, selfies and stories about meeting or knowing the person. The internet changed our grieving process, even before AI arrived to create an illusion of life. Shephali Bhatt wonders whether we’re really mourning them or the part of ourselves that we invested in them.

There is no one way to grieve and we explore the different forms that modern grief takes this week in Lounge.

