Saturday Feeling: Top of the world, centre of the climate crisis

The Arctic Circle always seemed extremely remote and disconnected from me until I came across British filmmaker Temujin Doran’s documentary, North, some years ago (it’s free to watch on YouTube). It’s shot in Svalbard in the Arctic Circle, about 1300km from the North Pole and among the northernmost places where people live, which makes it quite a novelty. More importantly, as the film shows, it’s one of the places where climate change was first recorded—as early as 1918 by a Norwegian scientist who not only took temperatures but also recorded tales of warmer winters and disappearing glaciers from the hunters, fishers and whalers.

For us miles away and quite warm in India, that icy landscape of permafrost, frozen waterfalls, polar bears, Arctic foxes, Beluga whales and various shades of white is hard to imagine. We’ve probably watched time-lapse videos of glaciers retreating, shuddered, worried briefly and moved on. But all our lives are governed by what happens in the Arctic. Svalbard has been at the centre of the climate debate for over a century, and Rohini Nilekani recently travelled to Svalbard’s wild east coast in pursuit of polar bears. She tries to reconcile the breathtaking romance and beauty of the Arctic wilderness with her lurking awareness of the advance of climate change in her essay for Lounge. While the concern runs deep, it is also a deeply hopeful piece, pointing out that though there is great urgency, we are not powerless and that we have agency.

Elsewhere in the issue, Anita Rao Kashi addresses the question of responsible tourism—should we be travelling to these fragile landscapes just because we can and do efforts to “minimize footprint” really make a difference?

View full Image View full Image Rohini Nilekani tries to reconcile the breathtaking romance and beauty of the Arctic wilderness with her lurking awareness of the advance of climate change in her essay for Mint Lounge dated 13 June 2026.

How Marjane Satrapi influenced Indian novelists A few years before I realized it was inspired by Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis, I read Malik Sajad’s graphic novel on life in Kashmir, Munnu, and was struck by the economy with which he expressed himself, telling a fraught story through the perspective of a child. Satrapi, who died recently, had mastered the graphic novel form, deeply expressive yet simple art that told difficult stories. Her art has inspired a number of graphic artists in India, writes Aditya Mani Jha. Read more.

How chef residencies are changing restaurant culture What happens when chefs leave their restaurants to cook elsewhere? Culinary residency programmes are offering fine dining chefs the chance to collaborate and stay connected with the larger conversations shaping dining today, writes Riuparna Roy. The concept takes from a growing global trend of chef residencies, where chefs take over or work from another restaurant for anywhere between a few weeks and several months. Read more.

Does loyalty at work matter in the AI era? Every generation creates its own definition of loyalty. Until the Gen Xers, professional loyalty was perceived as the outcome of good compensation and consistent elevation along the corporate ladder. But then came the millennials and Gen Zs and gave the idea a new spin. As automation has become front and centre in the global workforce, the promise of a secure job has turned into wishful thinking and Gen Z too isn’t consumed by the idea of job stability. Without a job providing any sense of stability, does loyalty to a company or an organization matter, asks Somak Ghoshal. Read more.

‘Mollywood Times’: An insider's view of cinema Abhinav Sunder Nayak gravitates towards obsessive compulsive curmudgeons. He is only two films old but there is a pattern. If his debut film Mukundan Unni Associates is about a dogged lawyer who would stop at nothing to accomplish his insurance scam, his latest Mollywood Times is about another obstinate young man, Vineeth Madhavan (Naslen), an aspiring Malayalam filmmaker. It’s a cynical insider’s view of the world of cinema with uncompromising characters, vicious businessmen and unforgiving mindsets. Mollywood Times, for all its celebration of cinephilia of an individual, is essentially about the dark underbelly of the film industry, which it highlights with capital-C cynicism, writes Aditya Shrikrishna. Read more.

Will Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar shine one last time? This is certainly going to be the last World Cup for Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar. For over a decade the trio have been the headliners, successful in capturing the imagination of a generation of global fans with their consistency and quality, writes Sayan Mukherjee. Will they grace the occasion to power their teams to glory or will Argentina, Portugal and Brazil suffer? Read more.

How to choose a gym to suit your lifestyle A long-term gym is one of the most critical choices you will make in your fitness journey, writes Pulasta Dhar, and there are very few gyms that will give you everything you want. The decision about the gym that’s best for you isn’t just about equipment or space; it also includes factors like price, distance from your home or workplace, and the operating hours. Advanced and experienced athletes may not need a lot of equipment or the help of trainers, but beginners will need more kinds of equipment to learn various exercises, and the motivation of a larger space with other people in it to keep returning to the gym. Read more.