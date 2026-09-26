Saturday Feeling: Sweets and snacks we love

When my niece first visited India once she could talk and walk, she discovered an entirely new family meal that wasn’t known in America. “Is it snack time?” she’d enquire hopefully every time she saw everyone gravitating towards the dining table. Sadly, for me as well as her, it came just once a day at 5pm. Murrukus in various shapes and sizes, ribbon pakoda, omapudi, kara boondi, homemade pori or roasted and flavoured puffed rice, thick-cut banana chips (from A1 Chips in Coimbatore and nowhere else), cashew pakoda, bitter gourd chips, flaky biscotti-like varkey from Coonoor’s 145-year-old Crown Bakery… tea time was the most serious and most enjoyable meal in the house. So serious that we each had our own mini steel plate with our initials picked out on them, just for tea time.

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The general impression is that Indians love food. I’d say we love snacking, and each region has its own favourites. Across Kerala, for instance, you can’t find a tea stall that won’t serve pazhampuri, a version of banana fritters. The cracker-like nippattu is more-or-less a must with 4pm coffee in Karnataka, though my favourite is the “evening special” maddur vada and rice flour-based kodubale. The assortment and variety of snacks across India is mind-boggling, so naturally, Lounge’s attempt to pick beloved sweets and snacks is going to leave more people offended than satisfied. Treat it as a tasting menu of Indian snacks rather than a complete and definitive list—and do get your 10,000 steps in before you try them all.

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How clock towers changed the rhythm of India From Palayamkottai in Tamil Nadu to Darjeeling in Bengal, clock towers across India stand tall as a reminder of how quickly the British Empire exported its systems of timekeeping. Much like the rest of the world, time in India was until then measured by the movement of the sun, the timing of rituals, temple bells, church chimes, and the call to prayer. But over time, they have become part of India’s civic life, writes Teja Lele, changing how towns worked, traded and kept time. Read more.

Comfort TV and the joy of rewatching Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy paying tribute to the late Catherine O’Hara was the most moving scene at last week's Emmys, but there was more to it than remembering a lost co-actor. Raja Sen contemplates the idea of grief, why we mourn celebrities we have never met, and how fine performances speak to us decades later. The nature of films we watch over and over, and television shows we burrow inside for comfort are testament to our innate humanity and need for connection. Read more.

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AI is making online shopping less safe While doomsday predictions of AI ending human civilisation has a degree of glamour attached to it, real-world, day-to-day abuse of AI sometimes goes under the radar. Especially when it comes to fraud in online marketplaces. As Abhishek Baxi writes in this thought-provoking story, consumers don’t usually think about trust when ordering products online, they only notice it when something goes wrong. And the increasing sophistication of AI models is making the threat of online fraud even more urgent. Read more.

The race for Asian Games glory Following the strong showing of Indian athletes at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, expectations are sky-high for the ongoing Asian Games in Japan. And while Indian athletes have begun well, it is the track and field contingent that will make or break the case of a historic medal tally. Shrenik Avlani speaks with some of India’s leading track and field athletes, their coaches, and heads of various sports development bodies to find out exactly what should be expected at the Games this year. Read more.

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Can the new Siri beat Google Gemini? Apple might be the world’s most valuable company, but their personal assistant Siri has been the butt of jokes for years. Even as rivals like Google raced ahead with smart and useful personal assistants, Siri languished, as did “Apple Intelligence” in general. But that has changed this year as Apple unveiled the new Siri AI, its most capable AI personal assistant yet, especially for iPhone users. Shouvik Das goes over the new functionalities added to Siri and compares it with the undisputed leader—Google Gemini for Pixel. Has Apple has finally caught up with Google in the personal AI arms race, or does Gemini still have a clear edge? Read more.

Feeling 17 again in West Hollywood

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The Paramount Studio lot in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US

In an age of electric cars and Instagram-first dining, West Hollywood’s pockets of the past are a way to slow down and savour movie history. That’s what Rishad Saam Mehta discovered during a recent trip to the city he had known mostly through music and movies. While travelling through the Sunset Strip, a 1.5-mile stretch between Beverly Hills and Hollywood that became Los Angeles’ epicentre of live rock music from the 1960s through the 1980s; and visiting a recording studio where over 200 Grammy-winning songs were made and a museum of analogue automobiles, along with a serendipitous hotel lobby encounter with a celebrity; the writer wandered right back into his Gen X youth. Read more.

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About the Author Shalini Umachandran Shalini Umachandran is Editor of Mint Lounge, Mint’s award-winning magazine for long-form, narrative news features, opinion, and culture and lifestyle...Read More ✕ Shalini Umachandran Shalini Umachandran is Editor of Mint Lounge, Mint’s award-winning magazine for long-form, narrative news features, opinion, and culture and lifestyle journalism. She’s been part of the Mint newsroom for more than seven years, reporting as well as commissioning stories on a range of subjects from culture, history, migration and gender to politics, environment and business. She splits her time between New Delhi and Bengaluru.



Shalini has been a journalist for 25 years. Prior to joining Mint, she spent a little over 10 years at The Times of India as a reporter and editor, covering urban infrastructure, environment, gender, migration, culture and politics. She reported for and edited the weekly magazine TOI-Crest. She has also worked at The Hindu and The Economic Times, and has contributed to The Rockefeller Foundation’s Informal Cities Dialogues project.



Shalini is also the author of ‘You Can Make Your Dreams Work’, a book of 15 stories of people who switched careers to do what they love. She is an International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) reporting fellow for Honduras, and has completed a fellowship at the Institute of Palliative Care India and St Christopher’s Hospice London.