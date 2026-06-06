Saturday Feeling: A non-fan’s guide to the FIFA World Cup 2026

I’m not a football fan—or a particular fan of any sport—but I’ve realised that every World Cup sends me down a rabbit hole. In 2022, I found myself in north Kerala trying to understand fandom during the World Cup—probably one of the best places to be if you’re not in the host country itself—where country flags lined bridges, buntings in team colours crisscrossed roads to declare each town’s loyalties, and billboards and life-size cut-outs, like the one on our cover, dispelled any doubts about the state’s favourite game.

This year, I watched far too many videos of frustrated gamers smashing their controllers after reading Akhil Sood’s story on the fandom for the once-wildly popular FIFA game, and then got diverted into reading about rage. Fortunately, I was further diverted into more joyful videos of the fun ways in which countries have been announcing their 2026 squads. Ahead of the World Cup, Rudraneil Sengupta and Sopan Joshi’s essays are great reads to get a sense of this year’s contest and to set the mood for cheering, swearing and shouting uselessly at one’s screen—as people seem to do while watching sports.

Rudraneil writes about the chaos that everyone has predicted with the US as the main host, but also the brilliant football we’ll see from the many contenders once play begins. Sopan traces the history of fantastic kicks and where to find them from World Cups past, even as he wonders whether the surfeit of club football has somehow taken away from this big jamboree. And on that note, perhaps I should listen go to rest of the 2026 FIFA World Cup soundtrack, hope that it’s less lackluster than Shakira’s Dai Dai, and keep up the spirit of enjoying football without being a fan.

View full Image View full Image Kerala is easily among the most football-mad states in India. The cover of the print issue of Mint Lounge dated 6 June 2026.

Are influencers changing restaurant menus? We’ve all seen a table full of influencers, or aspiring ones, photographing and posting their food even before they sniff it. You may have rolled your eyes at them, but restaurants aren’t. Restaurant menus, plating, design and décor are all increasingly being dictated by what will look good on social media when guests post photos and reels. Chefs say it’s because traditional marketing routes have become too expensive and influencers and guest recommendations seem far more authentic to potential customers. But what does this mean for food, taste and dining-out culture?

The people breaking up with shopping As conversations around fashion waste and overproduction grow louder, some consumers are beginning to question the culture of endless consumption that has long driven the fashion industry. They’re adopting no-buy challenges, making an effort to cultivate mindful shopping habits, and re-wearing or repurposing their clothes as they consider why they buy. Many are also discovering that repeating and re-styling existing clothes helps them develop a stronger sense of personal style, writes Abhilasha Ojha.

What to watch this weekend It’s the year of nostalgia and it doesn’t get any better than He-man and the Masters of the Universe coming to theatres. This reboot of the muscley 1980s action figure franchise is surprisingly light-footed and sweet. Nicholas Galitzine brings a ditzy charm to the titular role, and there’s support from Idris Elba and Camila Mendes, with Jared Leto as the evil Skeletor. That’s just one of our recommendations for what to watch this weekend. We also suggest Spider-Noir with Nicolas Cage playing a washed up detective with superpowers.

Try natural homemade remedies for sunburn It’s near impossible to avoid harsh ultraviolet rays during the summer in India. Even if one doesn’t enjoy the sun, everyday chores and work require one to step out into the sun. UV rays can be harsh on the skin, and itchiness, sunburn, dullness and dehydration are just some of the effects of long sun exposure. Quick-fix chemical products may cause further damage, writes Shahnaz Husain while suggesting simple natural remedies to soothe, heal and refresh tired summer skin. These include simple compresses that can be made with ingredients available in most Indian kitchens.

How to deal with persistent construction noise With more vehicles on the roads and construction and infrastructure projects mushrooming over the last four years, urban India has gotten louder with noise levels well beyond the dangerous mark. But deafening drills and loud excavators rip through more than just your ears. Apart from damaging hearing, regular exposure to loud noise affects heart, sleep, mood and cognition. Shrenik Avlani speaks to doctors, architects, urban planners and other experts to understand the best ways to safeguard yourself from noise pollution.

How smart leaders turn failure into fuel Over the past few decades, ever professionals switching to entrepreneurship became more common, the perception of “failure” has changed. This thinking has now entered the corporate world too where the best modern leaders learn to embed the values and attitudes to failure that they want to encourage. They lead the charge on failure by being open about their own failures and taking a visible role in confronting failures in the business. In an excerpt from Fail Smarter, Dougal Shaw explains why leaders who embrace mistakes and work incognito find the fixes others miss.