Saturday Feeling: Gen Alpha’s love language, hobosexuality and other stories for the weekend

With words like 'rizzler', 'skibidi' and 'sus' peppering their vocabulary, the language of Gen Alpha, the generation born between 2010 and 2024, can seem like it needs its own dictionary. And their love language, too, can be a study in itself. This week, we report on the dating lives of Gen Alpha, the ‘stroller scrollers’ who have had gadgets in their hands even before they could walk. With the oldest in this generation now 15, they’re discovering crushes, understanding the difference between friendship and attraction, and going on dates. As with all matters romantic, no matter how old one is, it’s not easy—meet-cutes are online, gaming platforms like Roblox and Fortnite are the hangouts, shared interests include which influencers to follow, and AI is often the counsellor. The only thing that seems similar to previous generations’ ways of wooing is sharing music and introducing one another to favourite musicians, as Avantika Bhuyan reports.

There is another side to the story, for sure, with misogyny suffusing the manosphere. Laura Bates recently wrote in More To Her Story that “teenage boys, who are not inherently misogynistic, do not have to go looking for this content: it comes to them” and that within 30 minutes of setting up a social media account, teen boys are shown misogynistic content on their feeds. There is a darker side to so many interactions and experiences being online first, and we have reported on this aspect of our always-online lives before and will return to it again. Artist Nithya Subramanian, who has reimagined the heart as both a map and a game to be navigated with care, has captured some of these contradictions in her artwork for the issue.

The print issue of Mint Lounge dated 13 September 2025.

Urban love: The hidden costs of hobosexuality High rents, unstable jobs and long commutes—these are not just inconveniences of urban life, they’re shaping how people approach relationships. A number of young people are entering relationships as a pragmatic arrangement: a roof, shared bills, a way to reduce the expenses of urban life. Psychologists and therapists call this “urban hobosexuality", a phenomenon where relationships are entered into, not primarily for love, but for housing or financial security, reports Divya Naik.

Gen Z finds solace in the office bathroom With their lives filled with the constant ping of notifications, the chatter of colleagues, and the weight of deadlines, Gen Z—for lack of a better option—is retreating into bathrooms for 10-30 minute breaks to breathe, stretch, gather their thoughts and regulate their emotional overwhelm. This phenomenon is referred to as “bathroom camping”, writes Divya Naik, who spoke to therapists and counsellors to understand what’s driving this behaviour. While most therapists feel that short, intentional bathroom breaks to calm oneself are not inherently unhealthy, they list out behaviours like spending long durations or doom-scrolling while inside the loo as red flags.

The people want climate action The world is running out of time to put the climate change genie back into its bottle. In order to slow down and eventually stop soaring global temperatures that are threatening lives and livelihoods globally, governments need to urgently move away from fossil fuels. But they drag their feet, effectively saying that they don’t have a popular mandate to do so. However, Bibek Bhattacharya writes that the ordinary people the world over want climate action. In fact, a large majority of people (69%) would even pay one month of their own income towards mitigation measures. Governments simply can’t ignore the will of the people in order to appear pro-business.

The best budget tablets of 2025 Don't want to spend a fortune on a tablet you'll only use for a few tasks? Check out our list of the top tablets that cost less than ₹20,000 and still offer a full range of features that are comparable to the high-end tablets. Sahil Bhalla pits the OnePlus Pad Lite, the Oppo Pad SE and the Redmi Pad 2 against one another and tells you which one will work best for you.