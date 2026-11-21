In the last two years since he became the youngest to win the Candidates and then the World Chess Championship, D. Gukesh has been busy. He’s hammed it up with Viswanathan Anand in ads for a fashion app. He’s danced awkwardly on demand with his fellow chess whizzes at breakfast. He’s been asked about the importance of his “lucky jacket” (no, it’s actually hard work that leads to a win but he carries the grey hoodie because he gets cold during matches). He’s won and lost games. And he’s managed it all with an admirable equanimity that often makes you forget he’s just out of his teens.
Beneath that calm demeanour though have been difficult times. 2024 was his standout year, but as he tells Lounge, winning was “not [a] feeling as good as I imagined it to be”. The pressure had built up, but this time as he prepares to defend his title against Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov, a fellow 20-year-old, over the next few weeks, he’s more relaxed, more aware of what winning and losing entails, and is learning to fall in love with chess again. He’s taken up other sports that he enjoys and isn’t necessarily good at, just to have fun, laugh a lot, and return refreshed to his first love, chess. It’s a story of winning early and learning to deal with the consequences.
Another absorbing interview to read is with Bvlgari’s head of watch design Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani. Just like chess, timekeeping and watchmaking is all about precision and focus, and Buonamassa Stigliani explains what it takes to design and make the world’s thinnest watch. It’s particularly interesting to read his take on designing objects that aren’t just beautiful but are also practical and useful.
Separate rooms for a good night’s sleep
‘Sleep divorce’ is a new term in town, and as harsh as it sounds it’s actually quite a benign and practical fix to getting a good night’s sleep. Some couples are choosing to sleep apart because one of them snores, is restless or has a sleep disorder that disturbs and disrupts the other’s sleep. Some do it because they have different routines, others because they want their own space. It’s not a bad thing, because better sleep can improve stress, energy, emotional regulation, and decrease the risk of health conditions like Type-2 diabetes and heart disease. So if sleeping separately helps a person sleep deeply, it’ll leave them refreshed enough to spend quality time with partner and others. Read more.
Behind the scenes of the telecom reforms
In the 2000s, the spectrum scam was one of the biggest stories of the decade, and IAS officer J.S. Deepak who was the telecom department at the time writes about the decision-making and wrangling that went on in the background in his memoir, I Dared to Dial Differently. He describes the administrative work involved in designing an auction, coordinating committees and taking decisions under intense scrutiny. It makes a distinction between the 2G licence allocation and the 3G auction, trying bring into focus a larger issue: how transparent procedures and institutional design can shape the management of public resources. Read the review.
A new Bordeaux that’s best drunk young and chilled
It is no secret that wine sales worldwide are under pressure, with falling sales attributed to everything from international conflict to economic pressures, and most especially, to younger generations turning away from alcohol. France’s Bordeaux, synonymous with historic chateaux and cellar-worthy wines, is trying to counter it with a new wine, Bordeaux Claret. It’s a wine you can pop open after a day at work: at 10-12 degrees Celsius straight from the fridge, and sip immediately. A remarkable pivot in style for this world-famous wine region. Around 40 winemakers in Bordeaux have committed to producing Bordeaux Claret from the 2025 vintage, and about two million bottles are expected to reach the market in the next two years Read more.