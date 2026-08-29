Saturday Feeling: Gulzar’s Mumbai and the poetry of cities

In this age of hybrid work and unbroken connectivity, we can live anywhere, work elsewhere, direct events in a third place, and take a course that’s at the other end of the world. Where we are located no longer matters because technology has freed us from the confines of one place and allowed us to move to a peaceful hill or hide in a clean cave and still live urbanised lives. Yet, that’s not entirely true, is it?

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Data shows that talent, innovation, creativity, ideation, money and opportunity are still largely concentrated in urban areas, which therefore makes cities places of hope and despair. The cities we choose to live in shape us irrevocably, erasing boundaries we set for ourselves. For Gulzar, now 92, that place is Mumbai, where he arrived as a teenager, pottered about in as a young man, and built a life as one of India’s most respected poets and writers, as he tells Lounge. Cities can be miserable places but they can also be spaces of incredible freedom, as Gulzar’s description of his time with the Progressive Writers’ Association shows—the young, near-broke writers would ride a tram on all-day tickets just so that they could talk, argue and discuss their many, many ideas undisturbed.

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For Gulzar, Mumbai is a partner but his romance with the city doesn’t blind him to its pure love for commerce. It’s a piece that reminds us, as urban expert and economist Edward Glaeser wrote, to “free ourselves from our tendency to see cities as their buildings, and remember that the real city is made of flesh, not concrete”.

For Gulzar, Mumbai is a partner but his romance with the city doesn’t blind him to its pure love for commerce. The cover of Mint Lounge dated 29 August 2026.

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After you’ve read that, spend some time on Somak Ghoshal’s report from the 127-year-old Kodaikanal Solar Observatory, the oldest continuously working one in the world that’s still contributing to research on the universe’s greatest mystery, the sun. If you’re looking for recommendations for your watchlist, the US Open begins this weekend, and we suggest watching the new documentary on Novak Djokovic, whose inat or dogged persistence will see him chasing his long-coveted 25th major.

‘Toxic’ review: No provocation here Geetu Mohandas' film Toxic, starring Yash, Nayanthara and Kiara Advani, is lurid and brash but offers little actual subversion. Not since Animal has a film tried this hard to get a rise out of the audience. But Sandeep Reddy Vanga at least knows his entire purpose is juvenile baiting. Try as she might, Mohandas doesn’t have that innate nastiness, writes Uday Bhatia in his review. Toxic has a 14-year-old’s idea of transgression, ridiculous but not shocking—a distinction the film itself makes when Nadia (Advani) tells Raya (Yash) he’s not a bad guy, just toxic. It’s a macho Indian action film populated by female characters, but none of the women (with the possible exception of Huma Qureshi’s Elizabeth) are prime movers. Read more.

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Gaming free from expensive ecosystems Cloud gaming is a small but important market in the larger world of gaming, populated by the likes of Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia’s GeForce NOW, JioGames Cloud. The latest entry is ONMO+ Smart Console that comes bundled with a cloud gaming platform and is an inexpensive way to start gaming without getting tied to a particular ecosystem. Inside the box is just a gaming controller. It can used via a web browser or an app, and can play on a plethora of devices. From an Asus AiO to the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and from a HP OmniPad 12 to Lumio Vision 9, Sahil Bhalla finds that he was able to game no matter where he was, freeing up gamers from just one device or ecosystem. Read more.

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Kanji over kombucha for a healthy gut A weak gut has entered wellness conversations as the root cause for a number of health issues. Bloating? Heal the gut. Acne? Low energy? inflammation? Heal the gut. Inevitably, packaged solutions have boomed: kombucha in sleek glass, kefir in pretty pours, sauerkraut in neat jars, probiotic powders and “microbiome-friendly” snacks that make good digestion feel like something one can outsource. But a modern wellness label does not automatically make something better than what has existed in Indian kitchens for generations, writes Anushka Patodia. Kanji, chaas, dahi, batters, pickles and overnight soaked rice and lentils have always been part of the Indian diet as gut-health traditions long before the term entered popular wellness language, and it’s time to reclaim them. Read more.

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Yayoi Kusama’s world of dots Avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama passed away at the age of 97 earlier this week. Best recognized for her polka-dotted pumpkins, the Japanese artist's paintings, sculptures and installations were inspired by vivid hallucinations and represented her long battle with mental illness. Many artists, including Andy Warhol, are said to have copied her ideas. In this piece from the Lounge archives, Shunali Khullar Shroff walks through Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Rooms, a show at London’s Tate Modern that ran for two years till 2023, and describes the elements of eccentric abstraction, surrealism, minimalism and pop art. Read more.

About the Author Shalini Umachandran Shalini Umachandran is Editor of Mint Lounge, Mint’s award-winning magazine for long-form, narrative news features, opinion, and culture and lifestyle...Read More ✕ Shalini Umachandran Shalini Umachandran is Editor of Mint Lounge, Mint’s award-winning magazine for long-form, narrative news features, opinion, and culture and lifestyle journalism. She’s been part of the Mint newsroom for more than seven years, reporting as well as commissioning stories on a range of subjects from culture, history, migration and gender to politics, environment and business. She splits her time between New Delhi and Bengaluru.



Shalini has been a journalist for 25 years. Prior to joining Mint, she spent a little over 10 years at The Times of India as a reporter and editor, covering urban infrastructure, environment, gender, migration, culture and politics. She reported for and edited the weekly magazine TOI-Crest. She has also worked at The Hindu and The Economic Times, and has contributed to The Rockefeller Foundation’s Informal Cities Dialogues project.



Shalini is also the author of ‘You Can Make Your Dreams Work’, a book of 15 stories of people who switched careers to do what they love. She is an International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) reporting fellow for Honduras, and has completed a fellowship at the Institute of Palliative Care India and St Christopher’s Hospice London.