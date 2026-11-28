Party planning comes with its own anxieties, but more often than not, it’s best to keep the food simple and get the guest list right so that they all get along and have fun. After all, no one really remembers what the food tasted like and which kind of cutlery you had on the table. A memorable party ultimately is one with good drinks and great conversations. Our annual party planner assuages party planning anxieties with ideas and objects to brighten up your home and table this season. If you want to take it up a few nothces, Jahnabee Borah provides tips to plan a party like a fashion designer, and Pooja Singh steers you towards clothing and accessories for an evening out. That’s everything covered for a celebration, but I’m going to have a quiet time of it, recover from the week gone by with Anjum Hasan’s book on Shillong, a town I’ve always liked, and a show from one of Uday Bhatia’s recommendations for what to watch this weekend.