Party planning comes with its own anxieties, but more often than not, it’s best to keep the food simple and get the guest list right so that they all get along and have fun. After all, no one really remembers what the food tasted like and which kind of cutlery you had on the table. A memorable party ultimately is one with good drinks and great conversations. Our annual party planner assuages party planning anxieties with ideas and objects to brighten up your home and table this season. If you want to take it up a few nothces, Jahnabee Borah provides tips to plan a party like a fashion designer, and Pooja Singh steers you towards clothing and accessories for an evening out. That’s everything covered for a celebration, but I’m going to have a quiet time of it, recover from the week gone by with Anjum Hasan’s book on Shillong, a town I’ve always liked, and a show from one of Uday Bhatia’s recommendations for what to watch this weekend.
Party planning comes with its own anxieties, but more often than not, it’s best to keep the food simple and get the guest list right so that they all get along and have fun. After all, no one really remembers what the food tasted like and which kind of cutlery you had on the table. A memorable party ultimately is one with good drinks and great conversations. Our annual party planner assuages party planning anxieties with ideas and objects to brighten up your home and table this season. If you want to take it up a few nothces, Jahnabee Borah provides tips to plan a party like a fashion designer, and Pooja Singh steers you towards clothing and accessories for an evening out. That’s everything covered for a celebration, but I’m going to have a quiet time of it, recover from the week gone by with Anjum Hasan’s book on Shillong, a town I’ve always liked, and a show from one of Uday Bhatia’s recommendations for what to watch this weekend.
teamLab's Daisuke Sakai on owning one’s creativity
Few people straddle the worlds of physical and digital design like Daisuke Sakai does. Sakai is the co-founder of teamLab, the Japanese art collective whose experiential installations marry art, nature, and technology in a way that blurs the line between the artwork and its audience. For Sakai and the collective, having independence and control over their creativity is paramount, and they hate being told what to do by people who aren’t builders. He spoke to Shephali Bhatt about designing for screens and spaces, what each teaches the other, and the scope of AI. Read more.
teamLab's Daisuke Sakai on owning one’s creativity
Few people straddle the worlds of physical and digital design like Daisuke Sakai does. Sakai is the co-founder of teamLab, the Japanese art collective whose experiential installations marry art, nature, and technology in a way that blurs the line between the artwork and its audience. For Sakai and the collective, having independence and control over their creativity is paramount, and they hate being told what to do by people who aren’t builders. He spoke to Shephali Bhatt about designing for screens and spaces, what each teaches the other, and the scope of AI. Read more.
When you stack too many good habits
Getting 15 minutes of morning sunlight. Balancing meals for the exact amount of protein. Three to five litres of water. Creatine, electrolytes, Omega-3 and a handful of other supplements. Walking to meet the daily step-count. Strength training for muscle building. There is such a thing as a routine that’s too wellness-centered, and it can be exhausting. Habit stacking, or adding a new behaviour to your existing routine in order to make it easier to remember and repeat, is one of 2026’s defining wellness trends. It’s a way of easing into a healthy lifestyle, but modern wellness culture has turned it into an overwhelming set of routines, writes Anushka Patodia. Read more.
A foldable that makes no compromises
Foldable smartphones are an ambitious showcase of cutting-edge engineering, but they almost always come with an asterisk. The cameras are good, but not as good as the same generation flagship slab phone. The battery life is acceptable, but not exceptional. The durability is suspect. Such compromises have been unavoidable; buyers were expected to accept them as the cost of owning cutting-edge hardware. The Vivo X Fold6 challenges that assumption more aggressively than perhaps any other foldable before it, writes Abhishek Baxi, with its battery life, cameras and build quality. Read more.
Got your cocktail coat this season?
Statement layering seems to be the season’s trend and celebrities have been spotted wearing embellished longline coats, cocktail blazers and beaded capelets. What was once considered an additional layer is now becoming the centrepiece of the ensemble. Embroidered blazers and coats add structure and individuality to an ensemble while retaining the artistry of couture, writes Manish Mishra. Designers Tarun Tahiliani, Falguni Shane Peacock, Jayanti Reddy and Arpita Mehta are reworking these western silhouettes using Indian textiles and embellishment, giving them a place in contemporary occasion wear as well as wedding wear. Read more.
Turn your warm-up into a workout
Warm-ups are probably the most boring part of a workout. Most people tend to go straight to the weights and skip the repetitive warm-up routine. Others rush through a few arm circles, 10 toe taps and high knees, and a handful of push-ups before heading to the bench. The resistance is more mental than physical, especially given how easy many warm-up exercises can be. The solution? Stop looking at your warm-up as something you need to skip or get out of the way, and start seeing it as an opportunity to squeeze in some additional training before your actual workout. Pulasta Dhar suggests a few practical ways to make your warm-up routine more productive. Read more.
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