Saturday Feeling: Stories about Indian cookbook writers, Arundhati Roy's ‘gangster mom’ and more

In the era of YouTube, when every recipe from almost every part of the world is a three-minute video, it’s hard to see the appeal of cookbooks. Instead of struggling with near-existential questions like ‘what kind of cup?’, ‘what is a drizzle?’ and ‘what is a fl oz?’, it’s far easier to find a video and follow along, knowing instantly whether you’re heading toward unmitigable disaster or can course correct for a passable meal. ‘Steam till shiny’ leads to absolute frustration when read in a book, but makes perfect sense in a video when the helpful host shows you how. Yet, the cookbook business is thriving and you can find books of wide-ranging ambition (Greatest Dishes of the World) or hyper focus (Buddhist Peace Recipes), all wishing you well on your culinary adventures. And that’s what good cookbooks do—capture the adventure, the history and the stories of food culture in a way that a short video can’t. Cookbooks—especially the ones coming out of Indian kitchens in the past couple of decades—are more than just a collection of instructions for food prep. Within those instructions are stories of change, migration, navigating new circumstances, and juggling speed and efficiency with economy and career, as Deepa S. Reddy writes for Lounge. Some cookbook writers record forgotten, neglected or ignored foods, some document ancestral wisdom and practices, many dive deep into regional specialties, and others become a form of community history-keeping. All of these cookbooks, though, tell stories of living.

This week, Somak Ghoshal met Arundhati Roy, whose memoir Mother Mary Comes To Me, has just been published. In an interview to Lounge, Arundhati Roy talks about her fraught relationship with her mother—educator and advocate for equal property rights, Mary Roy—and its influence on her own ideas of individual freedom, excellence, social justice and equality.

Print edition of Mint Lounge dated 30 August 2025

How to lounge this weekend

Onam is around the corner and you can feast like a king on a sadya which many restaurants around the country are serving. If you’re looking for films, shows, documentaries and dramas, check out our ‘what to watch this weekend' listing.

It’s millennial parents who get exam stress

The exam season is upon us. Like they do every year, thousands of children across the country will appear for formal assessments. But the difference is that for many children in elite schools, high school is the first time they encounter exams. And when it comes to exams, millennial parents are not as cool as we like to think we are, writes Avantika Bhuyan. We haven’t yet broken free of the long legacy of hyperventilating about exams, she writes as she figures out how to take a deep breath and modify her own behaviour. Read more.

I trained with Animesh Kujur, the fastest Indian sprinter

The only thing that Lounge regular and 45-year-old recreational athlete Shrenik Avlani has with India’s fastest sprinter 22-year-old Animesh Kujur is a strong desire to get faster. Kujur currently holds the national records for 100m (10.18 seconds) and 200m (20.32 seconds). Nevertheless our local hero decided to spend a day with Kujur and his coach Martin Owens at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Read all about Kujur showing Shrenik the reality of what it takes to be a top-level athlete.

Pairing up crowd-pleasers: beer and chocolate

Pairing chocolate with alcohol can be tricky, with even wine often failing to partner up comfortably with the varying textures and tastes of different kinds of chocolate. But chocolate is a crowd-pleaser as is beer, which makes the coupling seem less outrageous than it does when one first hears about it in Belgium. Tasting the two together is an interesting experience as Belgian chocolate has an intense flavour and depth, while its beers, recognized on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, made with a variety of yeast strains have rich, unique tastes. A beer-and-chocolate tasting is one of the specialties of the artisanal chocolate lab, Concept in Brussels, where three kinds of flavourful, locally produced beer are paired with fruity handmade chocolates. Read more.

Are AI browsers changing how we surf?