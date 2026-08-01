Saturday Feeling: The language of art, protest and food

It’s been a week since Gen Z firebrands ended their protest, but most of the country is still talking about them, their anger and irreverence, their creativity and their joy. Alongside the demands for equity, protests in India have always featured music, art, connection and friendship—it’s what sustains life and therefore, it seems natural that any movement wanting to chip away at status quo should lean into this. In the last decade, women have become the face of protests, as participant, creator and muse, even as they demand rights, equality and justice for themselves or for others. At the recent Gen Z protests, the CAA-NRC agitation just before the pandemic, or the farmers protests soon after, images of women became iconic, and inspired by this, artists created more works that foregrounded their struggles. The rise of the female figure in protest art, writes Avantika Bhuyan, is emblematic of the role of women in reclaiming public spaces and constitutional rights. Borrowing from the language and imagery of social media and gaming, these bright young people taught older generations that it’s possible to resist and dissent without hate.

Advertisement

Staying with the theme of vocabulary and visual inspiration but moving to an entirely different field, we have a story on the joy of learning languages from food shows. The rich imagery, immersive storytelling and delicious-looking dishes are a fertile learning ground, writes Saee Koranne-Khandekar. Verbs such as cook, chop, stir and bake are easy to pick up as are more commonplace terms like carrot, tomato and onion, when the background is rolling Provence countryside instead of the pulpy pages of a textbook, or worse, the blue light of a screen with an annoying bird that dings when you press the right button for ‘Kuchen’. Pair it wirh Rishad Saam Mehta’s amusing piece on travelling India and the world while being “gloriously ignorant” of most languages.

Advertisement

The cover of Mint Lounge dated 1 August 2026.

Indian athletes hit their stride Expectations have been running high at the Commonwealth Games 2026, which come to a close this weekend in Glasgow. Of India’s 125-strong contingent, over 40 are track, field and para-athletics athletes and they’ve been performing consistently though the final medal tally is not yet in. It comes as no surprise, writes Shrenik Avlani, as in the past four months, Indian athletes have set 25 new national records. So far, Indian athletics has struggled not due to a lack of talent but due to systemic failures and lack of support. The current showing indicates that India has built a strong foundation and is now set to raise the bar and look at winning races abroad as well as breaking international records. Read more.

Advertisement

An unusually stylish business laptop For the longest time, business laptops had an unspoken dress code—black or grey, prioritize function over flair, and be built to survive airport lounges and boardrooms. The Asus ExpertBook Ultra ( ₹2,39,990 upwards) sets out to challenge that long-held premise of function-over-form by borrowing liberally from the ultraportable playbook, writes Tushar Kanwar. It’s a great performer too, sporting an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor (from the Panther Lake series) with 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and Intel Arc B390 graphics. Read more.

What happens when you take a break from the gym? The reasons for a disrupted gym routine range from injuries and work demands to social commitments. After a break, the immediate worry is how long it would take for the body to bounce back to what seemed like a peak performance setting. A break that’s longer than a week to ten days can lead to detraining, and a loss of strength, power, speed, endurance and flexibility. But the good news is this: The more you train, the more you make your muscles ready for a break. So the harder you work, the longer the vacation you can take, writes Pulasta Dhar. Read more.

Advertisement

About the Author Shalini Umachandran Shalini Umachandran is Editor of Mint Lounge, Mint’s award-winning magazine for long-form, narrative news features, opinion, and culture and lifestyle...Read More ✕ Shalini Umachandran Shalini Umachandran is Editor of Mint Lounge, Mint’s award-winning magazine for long-form, narrative news features, opinion, and culture and lifestyle journalism. She’s been part of the Mint newsroom for more than seven years, reporting as well as commissioning stories on a range of subjects from culture, history, migration and gender to politics, environment and business. She splits her time between New Delhi and Bengaluru.



Shalini has been a journalist for 25 years. Prior to joining Mint, she spent a little over 10 years at The Times of India as a reporter and editor, covering urban infrastructure, environment, gender, migration, culture and politics. She reported for and edited the weekly magazine TOI-Crest. She has also worked at The Hindu and The Economic Times, and has contributed to The Rockefeller Foundation’s Informal Cities Dialogues project.



Shalini is also the author of ‘You Can Make Your Dreams Work’, a book of 15 stories of people who switched careers to do what they love. She is an International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) reporting fellow for Honduras, and has completed a fellowship at the Institute of Palliative Care India and St Christopher’s Hospice London.